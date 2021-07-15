Hired Hit Team Members Who Murdered Haiti President Had Worked For U.S. Law Enforcement

Several suspects in the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise once worked as informants for U.S. law enforcement, according to recent reports.

The Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed that one of the suspects was a DEA informant in a statement to CNN. It declined to say which one, however. “At times, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was a confidential source to the DEA,” the agency said.

“Following the assassination of President Moise, the suspect reached out to his contacts at the DEA. A DEA official assigned to Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities and, along with a U.S. State Department official, provided information to the Haitian government that assisted in the surrender and arrest of the suspect and one other individual,” the DEA said.

While some of Moise’s assassins were heard yelling “DEA” on video footage of the attack, the agency maintains it had no involvement in the Haitian president’s assassination, which also left his wife, Martine Moise, fighting for her life at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“These individuals were not acting on behalf of DEA,” a DEA official said. Other suspects with ties to U.S. law enforcement worked as FBI informants, though the FBI has not confirmed this, stating it doesn’t comment on its informants but uses “lawful sources to collect intelligence” during investigations, CNN reported.

While the DEA and FBI have declined to name government informants, The Associated Press (AP) and Reuters identified two of the suspects — Rodolphe Jaar and Joseph Vincent — as both being U.S. government informants.

On July 12, authorities also announced the arrest of Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, a South Florida-based doctor who was born in Haiti. Sanon is accused of hiring assassins through Florida-based CTU Security to murder the Haiti president so he could take over as president of the island republic.

Several of the 28 suspects involved have Florida connections and U.S. President Joe Biden is being continually briefed on developments. Biden said he is “closely following the events in Haiti,” and the U.S. would be “ready to continue to provide assistance.”

