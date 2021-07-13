Miami Mayor Goes On Fox News To Promote Iraq-Like Military Invasion Of Cuba

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez wants President Joe Biden to send troops to Cuba amid mass protests there that have been unheard of until now. Angry over shortages of food, basic goods and freedom, thousands of Cubans protested in the streets on July 11 to denounce the country’s communist government for its handling of the economy and covid-19 pandemic, The Daily Mail reported.

The mayor of Miami said during a recent interview with Fox News that he wants an Iraq-like military invasion of Cuba.

“Cubans are worthy and ready to rule themselves without tyranny,” Suarez said at a news conference. “It can end today and it must end today. The implications of this moment can mean freedom for millions of people in the hemisphere, from Nicaraguans and Venezuelans and so many more.”

During the press conference, Suarez called for international intervention led by the U.S. “to protect the Cuban people from a bloodbath,” NBC Miami reported.

The CIA don’t even be slick with the bots. An account name will be like Freedom4Cuba10294571719 — B (@BlakeDontCrack) July 13, 2021

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who heads the Communist Party, blamed the U.S. for the protests in a televised speech.

While Biden has not responded to Suarez, the U.S. has long had a tense relationship with Cuba and has tried on numerous occasions to upend the country’s Communist party.

In 2013 it was revealed that the U.S. spent $24 million on a “propaganda plane” that flew around Cuba and broadcast U.S.-sponsored TV programming to the island’s inhabitants. The U.S. propaganda didn’t reach its target. Every day the plane flew, the Cuban government would jam its broadcast signal. The plane flew for at least six years. In 2013, the U.S. the Broadcasting Board of Governors, which ran the AeroMarti program, asked Congress to scrap the program, Foreign Policy reported. Congress ended the AeroMarti program in 2014.

The longtime U.S.-led embargo against Cuba is partly to blame for shortages in Cuba, according to The Gravel Institute, which says it makes short videos to combat right-wing disinformation. “For 60 years, Cuba has been under a brutal U.S. blockade intended to impoverish its people and crush their government. But it has still managed to establish a higher life expectancy, and a higher literacy rate, than the United States. That is a miracle” @GravelInstitute tweeted.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Krystal Ball @krystalbal, host of the anti-establishment YouTube show and podcast, “Breaking Points,” tweeted, “The Mayor of Miami is directly making a war on terror regime change case for Cuba on Fox News.”

Richard Hone @richard_hone added, “They want Cuba to be turned into an Amazon fulfillment center.”

Fox News – 7/12/2021 – Miami Mayor Suarez spouting propaganda fearmongering socialism



2/2 pic.twitter.com/kFWXc0H32I — CaseStudyQB – #PeoplesGauntlet Coming Soon (@CaseStudyQB) July 12, 2021

For 60 years, Cuba has been under a brutal U.S. blockade intended to impoverish its people and crush their government. But it has still managed to establish a higher life expectancy, and a higher literacy rate, than the United States. That is a miracle. — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) July 12, 2021

They want Cuba to be turned into an Amazon fulfillment center. — Richard Hone (@richard_hone) July 12, 2021

They have better health care than us — marvin hinton (@supadjdnb) July 12, 2021