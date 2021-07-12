3 Black U.K. Players Fumble Bag And Miss Penalty Shots, Prime Minister Condemns Racism

There are winners and losers in every game, but when three Black players for England missed penalties in the final tight match of the European Championship between Italy and England, it became a racist incident that cost the soccer-proud country more than a win.

British police have opened investigations into the racist abuse heaped on the three Black players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka. Police said they are investigating “offensive and racist” social media posts published soon after Italy won Sunday’s shootout 3-2 after the match ended 1-1, AP reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken out, saying “those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.” Johnson has faced criticism for emboldening those booing the England team for taking a knee before their matches to protest against racial injustice.

Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association (FA), joined the chorus of condemnation, saying he was “sickened” by the racist abuse aimed at the England players.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behavior,” His Royal Highness wrote on Twitter. “It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

Others condemned the racist remarks include the English Football Association, which called the behavior of fans“disgusting,” adding that social media companies should take action to make their platforms free from this “abhorrent” abuse.

“We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible,” the FA said. “We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore the government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.”

In a tweet, David Lammy, Labour Party member of parliament representing London’s Tottenham district, referenced U.S. football player Colin Kaepernick and his controversial kneeling during the American National Anthem. “This is why we take the knee. Praying for a better future – worthy of the values, beauty and respect exemplified by every single England player,” Lammy said.

Sham @bitterarab blamed England’s manager, Gareth Southgate, for the loss. “No respect to Gareth. Man let a 19 year old who never took a pen in his professional career take a game changer???? Proper sold him out. I hope his bald patch spreads”.

There has long been a problem of racism in soccer, especially since the number of African players joining the European leagues has increased over the last few years. The racism is especially obvious during championship tournaments.

Episodes of racial abuse against Black players have increased via social media despite European teams becoming multiracial and reflecting the population diversity of the nations, The Conversation reported.

Many European leagues vowed to tackle racism within their ranks during the global outrage against police brutality prompted by the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

The game’s authorities all across Europe launched various anti-racism campaigns. In February 2021, representatives of the Premier League, the Football League, the Football Association, the bodies representing players, coaches, and referees, as well as the anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out signed an open letter to Big Tech companies, The New York Times reported. The letter was sent to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey as well soccer power brokers. It called on the social media giants to “take responsibility” for the hatred published on their platforms.

Mbappé missed his shot for France as well as the 3 Black players for England, and the country that won the tournament left their Black striker at home.



It's a sign that playing for the colonizers thing is coming to an end. — Marcus Mosiah Anta Diop (@OsrTheGreat) July 12, 2021