U.S. Government Matches Serial Numbers On Cash Flashed On Instagram, Arrests Rapper Pooh Sheisty

Hip-Hop artist Pooh Sheisty is allegedly living up to his name. The Gucci Mane protégé is in some more ‘ish’ as he is facing new federal charges after being indicted by for what can only be described as ‘sheisty’ behavior. Accused of committing a robbery and shooting in Miami-Dade County’s Bay Harbor Islands, authorities say Pooh Sheisty’s Instagram posts incriminated him for the crime.

Real name Lontrell Denell Williams Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee, Pooh Sheisty is officially charged with “discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce,” according to the Miami Herald. He made his first court appearance for the new charges on Tuesday, June 29.

The incident in question took place in Oct. 2020 when two men were shot and wounded at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor. According to authorities, Shiesty – along with Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa – were supposed to purchase “high-end athletic sneakers” and cannabis from the men, but shot them in the hip and rear end, respectively, instead.

Pooh Sheisty is accused of using a Draco subcompact machine gun during the robbery and failing to pay either man for the products. Federal investigators said Pooh Sheisty showed up to the scene in a rented line green McLaren and Darosa, a black Mercedes Maybach.

Instagram posts made by the “Sheisty Season” MC days before the incident show him flashing “several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills,” according to the feds’ report. One of those bills matched the serial number to one in a Louis Vuitton bag investigators found with $40,912, which fell out of the McLaren. Pooh Shiesty was also pictured with the car on social media, authorities say.

The incriminating posts are no longer available on Instagram as Pooh Sheisty’s account only had posts that date back to Jan. 2 at the time of this writing. However, a report from WSVN 7, a local Miami news station shows screenshots of the incriminating posts.

The MC was previously charged in a Miami-Dade state court for the same incident, but was released on bail until he was rearrested for shooting a security guard at Miami’s King of Diamonds Strip club during Memorial Day weekend.

Pooh Sheisty’s lawyer maintained his innocence of both crimes at the time. “We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” defense attorney Saam Zangeneh told the Herald. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.”

Zangeneh also stated the gun was accidentally discharged in the strip club incident, but Pooh Sheisty will be held in custody until at least July 6. In the meantime, the 1017 label signee has updated his Instagram account bio with his inmate contact information so fans know how to reach out and/or support him.

Feds when he flashed the money pic.twitter.com/ReyQVq4yTl — Special K (@kjizzle_06) June 29, 2021

So Pooh Shiesty went to buy shoes and weed and had a bag with 40k in it on him…instead of buying he decided to shoot and rob 2 people….and then while escaping he leaves the bag with 40k behind….and the police used his Ig to match a $100 bill serial number 😑 THIS NIGGA DUMB pic.twitter.com/aEW7pW33OC — Snoop $DOGE 🐶(DoOnlyGoodEveryday) (@TheDarknessDev) June 30, 2021

U know how crazy that is to be indicted from the serial number on a dollar bill 😳 them detectives done got his ahh 😂 — shane (@pimpdaddy_shane) June 29, 2021

Pooh Shiesty be leaving more evidence than The Riddler — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) June 29, 2021