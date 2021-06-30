Killer Mike: It Was Stupid For Jim Clyburn To Help Biden And Only Get Federal Juneteenth Holiday

There is little argument that Rep. Jim Clyburn helped to hand Joe Biden the White House.

The endorsement from the Democratic congressman, who has represented South Carolina in the U.S. House for 27 years, helped Biden win the 2020 primary and galvanized the Black vote to push Biden to the presidential win.

The longtime congressman urged Biden to increase the number of Black faces in the White House and make the National Black Anthem — “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – the national hymn.

Clyburn’s key endorsement of Biden was viewed as the moment when everything changed for Biden during the primary, The Washington Post reported.

What did Clyburn get out of it?

All Clyburn got out of the endorsement was getting Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday, hip-hop artist and activist Killer Mike said during a recent town hall event in Ohio for Congressional candidate Nina Turner. Turner is the former national co-chairwoman of the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. Like Turner, Killer Mike was a Sanders supporter. The event was hosted by The Young Turks (TYT) show.

“What realize when I saw people like Clyburn, which I don’t have a problem with in South Carolina for the good work that he’s done, but I think it is incredibly stupid to not cut a deal before you get someone elected president and all you get is a federal holiday… that criticism is with love, ” Killer Mike said.

On June 15, 2021, the Senate unanimously passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. It subsequently passed in the House of Representatives by a 415–14 vote on June 16 and Biden signed it into law.

Clyburn recently endorsed Turner’s rival, Shontel Brown, in the race to replace Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge in Ohio’s 11th District, The Hill reported.

Some on Twitter pushed back against Killer Mike’s comments about Clyburn.

“That was stupid, Killer Mike. I’m saying it with love, cause I like you, but what in Heaven’s name makes you think you’re a big enough man to knock down a hero?” Annie Gabston-Howell @AnnieGabstonH tweeted.

But others backed Killer Mike’s statements.

“Yea this actually shows Nina and Killer Mike know the pain and plight of actually being poor and working class and not just a cheerleader for the status quo. Spot on” THE TIME IS NOW @thetimeisnowTB tweeted.

