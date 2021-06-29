76-Year-Old Grandmother Was Sent Back To Prison For Being In A Computer Class When Her Probation Officer Called

The criminal justice system sent a 76-year-old grandmother back to prison because she missed a call from her probation officer while she was in a computer class.

Levi, who served 16 years of a 24-year prison sentence for drug charges, was one of the 4,500 federal inmates who qualified for early release because of a nationwide effort to prevent the spread of covid-19 among prison populations, Florida News-Times reported. Her freedom has now been cut short over the missed probation call.

When her probation officer couldn’t reach her by phone, the Bureau of Prisons defined the incident on its report as an “escape.” At press time, the Baltimore-based Levi was in a Washington, D.C. jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility, her attorney Sapna Mirchandani told the Washington Post

“There is no doubt she was in class,” Mirchandani said. “They will treat her like a bank robber because she was told she might be robbing a bank.”

Levi’s story isn’t new, Dyjuan Tatro tweeted @DyjuanTatro. “New York spends $680 million a yr unjustly imprisoning ppl for technical violations like marijuana use or missing a curfew. 4,000 ppl are currently sitting in prison as a result of this injustice. The legislature has passed #LessIsMoreNY to fix it. Tell @NYGovCuomo to sign it.”

“Yet people who tried to overthrow tbe US govt are being given pansy ass sentences. People that dont share her skin color BTW. But CRT is an issue! Got it,” Cheyenne Sam tweeted @Pamela29405948.

Kathy Hancock @kbhancocklaw wondered if there was more to the story. “I’m sorry – I have been a court appointed attorney for indigent defendants in rural Virginia for over 40 years – not exactly a hotbed of progressivism, and there s not a judge I have appeared before who would have done this. There must be more to this story.”

A @FreeGewnLevi movement has sprung up online.

This is 76 yr old Gwen Levy who was returned to prison for not answering a call from her federal probation officer while in this computer class. They told her lawyer, “because she could have been robbing a bank, [we’re] going to treat her as if she was robbing a bank.” pic.twitter.com/sJvo9I5fVo — Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) June 27, 2021

New York spends $680 million a yr unjustly imprisoning ppl for technical violations like marijuana use or missing a curfew. 4,000 ppl are currently sitting in prison as a result of this injustice. The legislature has passed #LessIsMoreNY to fix it. Tell @NYGovCuomo to sign it. — Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) June 28, 2021

Yet people who tried to overthrow tbe US govt are being given pansy ass sentences. People that dont share her skin color BTW. But CRT is an issue! Got it. — Cheyenne Sam (@Pamela29405948) June 27, 2021

I’m sorry – I have been a court appointed attorney for indigent defendants in rural Virginia for over 40 years – not exactly a hotbed of progressivism, and there s not a judge I have appeared before who would have done this. There must be more to this story. — Kathy Hancock (@kbhancocklaw) June 28, 2021

Kristie A. Breshears, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Prisons, told The Washington Post that the bureau staff has the authority to decide if a former prisoner should be sent back to “secure custody.”

In a statement through her attorney, Levi said, “I feel like I was attempting to do all the right things. Breaking rules is not who I am. I tried to explain what happened, and to tell the truth. At no time did I think I wasn’t supposed to go to that class. I apologize to my mother and my family for what this is doing to them.”

In 2004, Levi was charged with conspiracy to sell at least one kilogram of heroin, as part of a drug ring that operated in Maryland, D.C, California, New York, Texas, and Wyoming, NBC News reported. Levi pleaded guilty on April 19, 2005, to the drug conspiracy and was sentenced on Oct. 6, 2006.

After being released to home confinement, she moved back to Baltimore with her 94-year-old mother. In addition to her computer courses, Levi was also volunteering at prison advocacy organizations with hopes of landing a job.

She was also rekindling her relationships with her sons and grandsons, Complex reported.

Photo by Larry Farr on Unsplash

Probation is a system designed for people to fail. It needs to be abolished and replaced with a system designed to help people be successful. — tsod (@tsod) June 27, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse, white guy, disappeared before his trial. All was well.



Gwen Levy, black woman, takes a computer class and is jailed. — Save lives – wear a mask. (@vhutcheon) June 28, 2021

Wowwwww but a judge insisted he was only following guidelines to NOT give a heinous murderer Chauvin the maxium 40 yrs. Prison is contemporary slavery- all of law enforcement is complicit in this systemic racist govt sanctioned business — Ava Ashley✨Nfinitely Nubian✨ (@abuddha4u) June 27, 2021