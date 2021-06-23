Socialist India Walton Shocks The Establishment, Wins DNC Mayoral Primary In Buffalo

It was a shocker in the Buffalo, New York, race for mayor when community activist and socialist India Walton claimed an upset win in the Democratic primary elections held Tuesday.

Just a few months ago, Walton was basically an unknown on the Buffalo political scene. But she has pulled off a surprise victory over four-term incumbent Byron W. Brown — a win that may rank as the most historic upset in the city’s political history, The Buffalo News reported.

Brown has yet to concede and said he won’t do so until “every vote is counted.” Absentee votes must also be tabulated — 1,536 were returned. Observers concluded, however, that the absentee ballots most likely will not affect the outcome. Walton appears headed toward a win and a January 2022 inauguration as the 63rd mayor of Buffalo. She would become the first woman to hold the office.

“I hate to say I told you so,” Walton told supporters. “We set out not only to change Buffalo but to change the way progressive politics are run. I brought my island of misfit toys together. This is organizing. When we organize we win.”

There is only one other candidate – Scott Wilson – who may be on the November ballot after he filed on an Independent, but his designating petitions are currently being challenged at the Erie County Board of Elections.

Walton, 38, won the primary after running a left-leaning campaign that built surprising strength in finances and organization. The Buffalo population is 36.5 percent Black or African American, according to the 2019 census.

When asked by reporters following her win if she considers herself to be a socialist, Walton responded, “Oh, absolutely. The entire intent of this campaign is to draw down power and resources to the ground level and into the hands of the people.”

Endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, Walton told Jacobin Magazine it’s time to stop supporting corporate Democrats.

Many congratulated Walton on Twitter, including the grassroots movement, People for Bernie (Sanders).

“Buffalo is more leftwing than NYC lmao. Shocking,” @ShadowEWarren tweeted.

“I voted for her with absolutely zero expectations. Shocked that this has happened. The incumbent Byron Brown has been mayor for 16 years and the Buffalo PD has been an authoritarian nightmare the entire time,” posted @BoatScarecrow.

“Hope she can clean up the police department,” @VikingInFL tweeted.

Walton doesn’t appear to have come out for or against reparations.

"If she don't have a reparations agenda I know some people that you can talk to" tweeted.

“My experience is rising to the occasion, working with people and building coalitions,” Walton told Buffalo News.

Walton received significant backing from the powerful Buffalo Teachers Federation and donations of about $83,000. Still, she was up against the establishment candidate, Brown, who amassed campaign contributions from a largely supportive political and business establishment to the tune of about $400,000, Buffalo News reported.

The race was the DNC establishment versus the political outsider. When running his fifth campaign for mayor of New York’s second largest city, Brown rallied his high-profile contributors, like Jeremy Jacobs, whom Walton called a “far right billionaire and Donald Trump donor;” Carl Paladino, “disgraced, racist Republican politician;” Steve Pigeon, “corrupt party boss,” and Louis Ciminelli, “developer found guilty in bid-rigging scheme,” the Buffalo News reported.

Some also complained Brown failed to make necessary changes at the Buffalo Police Department.

Walton has promised police reform and spoke out against what she called Brown’s “inadequate” police reform efforts, a pandemic response she considers tepid, and an overall “lack of leadership.” The mayor’s “broken window style of policing has failed,” she says, proposing new programs to expand home ownership, initiate a “transparent” budget process and work outside Brown’s “establishment.”

But Walton seemed to connect with Buffalo’s working-class. A mother of four, Walton had her first child when she was a high school freshman. As a senior, she had to drop out to work and care for her son. She later earned her GED.

Walton worked for a while at low-wage jobs, before becoming a nurse after her twins were born in 2001. She worked at Children’s Hospital for about 10 years, then began working with the Buffalo Public Schools, where she felt she could do more to help children and families overcome inequalities and disparities, she said.

Next, she began community organizing with various community organizations.

