Joe Biden Approval Ratings Spike 8% With Republicans, Fall With Democrats

President Joe Biden has been promoting bipartisanship when it comes to getting his policies pushed through, but Republican politicians, for the most part, have been ice cold.

Republican voters may be a different story. There are signs that some have warmed up to the 46th president. Biden‘s approval rating among Republicans has increased by 8 percent in the last two months, even as his overall approval rating has waned, according to a new poll.

A Monmouth University poll taken June 9-14 found that Biden’s approval rating now stands at 48 percent and his disapproval rating is at 43, marking a decline of 6 points since April, Newsweek reported. He has a 53 percent approval rating overall.

Biden’s approval among Republican voters, however, has increased from 11 percent to 19 percent over the same period. In an interesting twist, Biden’s approval among Democrats dropped from a high of 95 percent to 86 percent in a different Monmouth University poll conducted April 8-12.

While Biden’s approval ratings have gone up some with Republicans, they generally don’t like the president very much. His disapproval rating hovers between 75-to-90 percent, according to the FiveThirtyEight presidential approval tracker.

Biden began his presidency with a 36 percent disapproval rating.

By comparison, former President Donald Trump’s final job approval rating was 29 percent in a Pew Research Center poll conducted January 2021 — the lowest of his presidency, Pew Research Center reported.

Twitter users compared Biden’s and Trumps’ approval ratings. “If Trump had ever gotten these numbers he would have called them ‘a record'” Trump Lies About The Economy, CHECK THE NUMBERS tweeted @CheckEconomy.

Former guy could never. 😂 — beachingwhale (@queenMo) June 17, 2021

If Trump had ever gotten these numbers he would have called them "a record". — Trump Lies About The Economy, CHECK THE NUMBERS (@CheckEconomy) June 17, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Most presidents have had relatively high disapproval numbers at around four months in the White House.

“From Truman through George H.W. Bush, only Ford, suffering the effects of his pardon of Nixon, had higher than a 21 percent disapproval number. The five most recent presidents had all reached at least 33 percent disapproval, Bloomberg reported.