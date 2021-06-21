Big Meech To Be Released From Pen Early After Reduced Prison Sentence

Infamous Black Mafia Family drug kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory got three years cut from his sentence after numerous attempts to leave prison on compassionate grounds, but that doesn’t mean he’s getting out anytime soon.

The convicted cocaine drug lord, 52, is incarcerated in an Oregon prison for running one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering rings in Detroit history, The Detroit News reported.

The reduced sentence was granted due to changes in sentencing guidelines since he was convicted, the judge wrote. He will be released in 2028 instead of 2031.

Flenory deserved a break because he earned his GED while incarcerated, underwent drug treatment, and completed classes, his lawyer Brittany Barnett wrote in a court filing.

“He has demonstrated strong commitment to rehabilitation during his incarceration,” Barnett wrote. “Mr. Flenory, who has not been convicted of a crime of violence, does not have an assaultive or violent criminal record.”

Terry Flenory, Meech’s brother and fellow Black Mafia Family member, was released last year due to coronavirus at the prison.

In May 2020, Big Meech asked to leave federal prison 11 years early. He was rejected, appealed the decision and was again rejected.

The brothers were both arrested in 2005. In 2008, both were sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

The national drug organization raked in $270 million-plus in profits, employed more than 500 people, and distributed thousands of kilograms of cocaine.

The Black Mafia Family cocaine drug ring operated in cities in 11 states including Detroit, Atlanta, Miami, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and Birmingham, according to The Detroit News. In the Atlanta hub alone, the brothers distributed 2,500 kilos of cocaine each month.

50 Cent, who is producing a series about the Black Mafia Family for Starz, shared news of Meech’s reduced prison sentence on Instagram, Okay Player reported.

