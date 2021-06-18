Dr. Aruna Khilanani Says White Folks Are Psychopathic And We’re Used To Them Lying

Famed New York psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Dr. Aruna Khilanani said there’s no use talking to white people about racism. They’re “psychopathic,” she declared during a recent speech at the invitation of Yale University School of Medicine.

Khilanani also said during the speech that she had fantasies of shooting white people. The speech, held online on April 6, was on the topic of “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.”

Yale has since restricted access to an online video of Dr. Khilanani’s speech, in which the doctor also said that discussing race with white people was a “waste of our breath.”

The doctor spoke of race discussions as a “psychological dynamic that is on PTSD repeat,” in which she said people of color continue to explain racism to white people, who deny their attacks. When this denial angers people of color, she said white people use that anger as “confirmation that we’re crazy or have emotional problems,” New York Times reported.

“This is the cost of talking to white people at all — the cost of your own life, as they suck you dry,” Dr. Khilanani said in the lecture. “There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil.”

Later in the lecture, Dr. Khilanani discussed the futility of trying to talk directly to white people about race, calling it a “waste of our breath.”

“We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero to accept responsibility,” she said. “It ain’t going to happen. They have five holes in their brain.”

Dr. Khilanani, who said she is of Indian descent, added that around five years ago, she “took some actions.”

“I systematically white-ghosted most of my white friends, and I got rid of the couple white BIPOCs that snuck in my crew, too,” she said, using an acronym for Black and Indigenous people and people of color.

“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step, like I did the world a favor,” she said.

The controversial talk had been presented by the School of Medicine’s Child Study Center as part of Grand Rounds, a weekly forum for faculty and staff members and others affiliated with Yale to learn about various aspects of mental health, The New York Times reported.

In our exclusive interview, Dr. Aruna Khilanani explains why she said there were “no good apples” among White people. She also explains her claim that White people are “psychopathic.” pic.twitter.com/CMfrz5vO3K — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 17, 2021

In a follow-up interview with BET News host Marc Lamont Hill on June 17, Dr. Khilanani further explained her Yale talk.

“People have this idea that racism is something if you are consciously racist or if you’re a Klan member,” she said. “Racism is something that is unconscious and that it is in everyone. Everyone uses these words systemic, that [they] know racism is systemic. But when you call it out individually…people disown their own violence and racism.”

When asked by Hill if she thought white people were psychopathic, she answered, “I think so…the level of lying that white people do, that started since colonialism — we are just used to it. Every time that you steal a country, you say you discover something. This level of lies are part of history. We don’t say ‘We killed all these people, we got rid of all the Native Americans.’ We say ‘We discovered America.'”

Khilanani has a private practice in New York and is not affiliated with Yale.

I see the logic….but I don’t believe that makes all white people psychopaths. Claiming Christopher Columbus discovered Canada when people were already living there for millennia is literally denying reality. Calling it psychopathy is giving them a way out IMO — Human (@YourBoyRichards) June 17, 2021

I try to be respectful of people’s opinions coz I haven’t lived their life but when Indian immigrants, who are among the most successful in the US, complain about experiencing systemic racism, I wonder if I exist in a different reality. I’m of Indian descent btw. — MamaBear (@mamatha9) June 6, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?