Biden Advisor’s Son Gets Job At Treasury Without Experience, Some See Javanka- And Hunter Biden-Like Nepotism

Straight from college to a plum job in the U.S. Treasury Department — that seems like almost an impossible career leap, but not if you’re the son of Steve Ricchetti, advisor to President Joe Biden.

J.J. Ricchetti graduated a year ago from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in political science and government, and he has landed a job as a special assistant in the office of legislative affairs, CNBC reported. His dad is a White House counselor and longtime Biden confidant. J.J. was offered the Treasury job after volunteering on the Biden presidential campaign.

There is no indication that Steve Ricchetti helped his son get the job, but some feel it smacks of the same type of nepotism that Democrats accused former President Donald Trump of when he hired daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, collectively known as “Javanka.” Both were hired by the White House to work closely with the president.

The couple earned a reported $82 million while working for the president in 2018 alone. The money came from outside businesses, not their work as senior White House advisers, according to the Washington Post.

Through his political career, Biden, too, has been accused of hooking his son up with business deals. Hunter cashed in on his father’s high-profile political connections, holding a controversial directorship in a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president. Many political observers said that Hunter’s acceptance of the position created a conflict of interest for his father, PolitiFact reported.

Some on Twitter are wondering what the fuss is all about over the Ricchetti hire.

“Wait, are we concerned with Nepotism now?” tweeted PMCM @Lasttoletyoudwn.

Char Rossi @charrossi posted, “So what? Not like nepotism of the former guy”.

Dan bavuso @dan_bavusowow tweeted sarcastically, “this is a huge scandal. only way it could possibly be worse is if @joebiden had a daughter who got IP waivers from our number one comptitor (an autocratic regime) that wanted to see if they could blackmail the US by giving the president’s girl favorable commerical approvals”.

Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics under President Barack Obama and, for a short time, Trump, is concerned about the Treasury hiring Ricchetti. “The nepotism law doesn’t apply unless Ricchetti was involved in his son’s hiring. But it should raise eyebrows when the child of a senior political appointee is hired straight out of college into a prominent position,” Shaub told CNBC. “In a nation of over 300 million people, is the son of a top White House official the only person qualified for the job? It has a Jared and Ivanka feel to it.”

And????. — Jerry Olivarez (@JerryOlivarez13) June 15, 2021

Wait, are we concerned with Nepotism now? — PMCM (@Lasttoletyoudwn) June 14, 2021

So what? Not like nepotism of the former guy — Char Rossi (@charrossi) June 14, 2021

WHITE PRIVILEGE??? SHOCKER. — Klaus VonHoffenSchoeffer (@KlausVonHoffen1) June 14, 2021

wow, this is a huge scandal. only way it could possibly be worse is if @joebiden had a daughter who got IP waivers from our number one comptitor (an autocratic regime) that wanted to see if they could blackmail the US by giving the president's girl favorable commerical approvals — dan bavuso (@dan_bavuso) June 14, 2021

well jared and ivanka were so well received that this should be fine — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) June 14, 2021

It's a "meritocracy"

You get "merit points" if family works there



It's like applying to Harvard

"Has anyone in your family attended Harvard?" — rascal007 (@rascal007x) June 14, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?