VP Kamala Tells Guatemalans Don’t Come To America, Critics Say MAGA Was Called Racist For Same Thing

In her first foreign trip since becoming vice president, Kamala Harris issued a direct message to Guatemalans thinking of migrating to the U.S.: “Do not come.”

In recent months, a record number of people, mostly from Central America, have arrived at the U.S. border with Mexico seeking asylum in the U.S., fleeing violence and corruption, NPR reported. This has caused a major humanitarian challenge and a political problem for President Joe Biden’s administration. Biden placed Harris in charge of the immigration crisis.

After meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Harris said during a June 7 news conference that the Biden administration wants “to help Guatemalans find hope at home.”

Then she added, “I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come.”

She pointed out, “The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border.”

Many are complaining that Harris and her “do no come” comment echoes the anti-immigration stance Donald Trump took when he was in the White House.

First Words @unscriptedmike tweeted about what sounded like hypocrisy: “Trump to Guatemala migrants: Do not come! Democrats and media: Trump is a racist! Kamala Harris to Guatemala migrants: “Do not come!” Democrats and media: Kamala is a strong woman!”

Trump to Guatemala migrants: Do not come! Democrats and media: Trump is a racist!



“I told you guys Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has only been the lesser of two evils for upper class white people” Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist @SocialistMMA tweeted.

This is why I never had Trump Derangement Syndrome and people who did are naive children



All of our ruling class are racist POS like Trump



“Kamala Harris is not traveling to Guatemala to understand the structural determinants of immigration. If this were her plan, she would be meeting with academics. She’s traveling to peddle and justify a continuation of racist immigration policy to her constituents,” Jenaro Abraham@JenaroAbraham tweeted.

