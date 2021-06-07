Anonymous Goes At Elon Musk For Trying To Manipulate Bitcoin, Destroy Lives

Infamous hacking collective Anonymous has a new target in its sights — Tesla owner Elon Musk. Anonymous is accusing Musk of “destroying lives” by trying to manipulate the bitcoin market through his cryptocurrency tweets.

Musk’s posts, often using very few words, memes, emojis, have caused the value of cryptocurrencies to both sink and soar in recent months. One example is his “jocular backing of dogecoin,” the Independent reported.

An individual claiming to be with Anonymous posted a video where they called the world’s third-richest man “nothing more than another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention.” The group also spoke of Musk’s mistreatment of his employees.

It is unknown if the people behind this video are the same Anonymous hacktivist group that has been launching cyber attacks against several governments since 2003, Bitcoin.com reported.

The new video starts by examining why Musk became popular. “For the past several years you have enjoyed one of the most favorable reputations of anyone in the billionaire class because you have tapped into the desire that many of us have to live in a world with electric cars and space exploration,” the group described.

It added, “But recently your carefully created public image is being exposed, and people are beginning to see you as nothing more than another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention.

“It appears that your quest to save the world is more rooted in a superiority and savior complex than it is an actual concern for humanity,” they declared.

Anonymous also charged that Musk has a lack of concern for humanity, claiming Musk “has been obvious to [his] employees for a long time who have faced intolerable conditions under [his] command for years.”

The group referred to an article in the Observer titled “Elon Musk, Tesla is pushing factory workers to the brink as profits soar.” The article reported that “Tesla workers and worker advocates say the company is risking the health and safety of its workers in relentless pursuit of these gaudy numbers.”

The Anonymous video also referenced an article in The Times titled “‘Blood batteries’ fuel the fortune of Elon Musk.”

Anonymous stated, ”It is also obvious to the young children working in your overseas lithium mines, which are destroying the local environment as well.”

Anonymous then talked about how it claimed Tesla actually makes its money. “Many people are now learning that the vast majority of Tesla‘s income doesn’t actually come from selling cars. It comes from government subsidies, selling carbon tax credit for your innovation with clean energy,” the group detailed.