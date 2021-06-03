Instagram Influencer: ‘Thot Leaders’ Preach Destructive Behavior To Poor And Single Women, Are Rich And In Love

Not everyone is happy with the new generation of female hip-hop stars. Many have called out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for oversexualizing young listeners. One Instagram influencer recently took to social media to call out “thot leaders” for sensationalizing and encouraging destructive behavior in poor and single women.

Tamorah Shareef Muhammad, who goes @ModestyQueen1 on Twitter and mgt_modesty on Instagram, went in on a slew of female musical artists in a video.

“We try to live up to this hot girl, city girl sh**”, Muhammad said. “These b***es are teaching how to hop on and off di**s, steal money from ni**ers while they sleep…and they’re over here living happily ever after,” she said. “We keep standing at the bottom of the steps waiting for Megan Thee Stallion or City Girls to drop more songs with instructions on how f**k our lives up, these b***es are rich and in love. And we’re broke and single. Megan, if you want to help us, rap about how you got Moneybagg Yo.”

Muhammad describes herself as a soldier in the Nation of Islam, Black family advocate, wife and mother. She is also a certified health and wellness coach, according to her bio.

Many agreed with Muhammad on Twitter about the “thot leaders” she’s calling out.

“Its true. Its all an act to get an audience. Those ladies are in loving relationships while telling women in real life to do all these things. Its for an image,” TheAdvocate @NoValidations tweeted.

Black Sheep @BlackSheepWoke noted the pubic-versus-private sides of celebrities. “Funny. I was thinking about this today. I’ve heard Meghan interview and her non-artist persona seems likable, relatable, and feminine. In contrast, her artist persona drips with machoism and bravado. I think the ‘hot girl’ image is contrary to what they really desire. It’s an act”.

Jonathan Hill @SwissArmyKnife5 called out male rappers as well. “Same as the male rappers glorifying selling dope & doing bids.”

