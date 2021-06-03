Republican Colonel In Air Force Warns Hardcore MAGA: Those Talking Military Coup For Trump Will Be Arrested

Some supporters of former President Donald Trump have been calling for a military coup to take back the White House but Republican Air Force Colonel Adam Kinzinger tweeted out a warning, saying, “To those begging for a military coup: you will be shocked when the military arrests you under the ‘and domestic’ part of the oath. Your fantasy will be ended quickly.”

The tweet by Kinzinger, who is also a U.S. representative for Illinois’s 16th congressional district, seemed to be directed at MAGA supporter Michael Flynn.

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who was the 25th U.S. National Security Advisor for the first 22 days of the Trump administration, appeared to call for a military coup and he was recorded in a video.

The U.S. Army has said it will not investigate Flynn for statements he recently made in which he appeared to endorse a Myanmar-style coup occurring in the U.S., CNN reported.

“We are aware of the statements LTG (R) Flynn made on May 30 and June 1. The Army is not investigating these statements further at this time,” an Army spokesperson said in a statement.

Flynn made the statements during an appearance at a Dallas QAnon conference when he was asked by an audience member “why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here.”

Flynn responded: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here,” The Daily Beast reported.

Flynn later backtracked on his comments. In a statement to the Telegram, he said, “Let me be VERY CLEAR,” he wrote. “There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.”

Many on Twitter felt the military wasn’t doing enough to punish Flynn and others like him.

In response to Kinzinger’s tweet, Jack @Jack28316016 tweeted, “Not if a republican wins in 2024 Adam. Then an insurection will be required if dems win an election. Switch parties. The GOP is lost.”

UDbmas_Don’t_Be_Stupid-Get_Vaccinated @UDbmas tweeted, “At what point do we call it what it is: SEDITION? Time to get serious & charge accordingly. Also: those still pushing the Big Lie (Cruz, Gaetz, MJT, Sydney Powell, etc) should be treated like ppl who hijack planes or make bomb threats: TERRORISTIC THREATS. They are traitors.”

