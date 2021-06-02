Fact Check: Erectile Dysfunction Risk 6 Times Higher For Men With Covid

Men who have had covid-19 are 5.66 times more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction than those who have not been infected, according to a new study published in the World Journal of Men’s Health.

Experts are still not sure if there is a direct correlation in the aftermath of a covid infection or if the failure to launch is due to other reasons.

Researchers observed the difference in tissue composition between men who had contracted the disease and men who had not.

They found that the virus can damage blood vessels, which in turn can damage parts of the body the vessels supply, including the sponge-like tissue in the penis. They also found a correlation between coronavirus survivors and erectile dysfunction.

“Our research shows that erectile dysfunction is a perfect biomarker of general physical and psychological health,” said study author Emmanuele Jannini, professor of endocrinology and medical sexology in the department of systems medicine at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

“When offered, men should have the covid vaccination. It also gives a whole new meaning to wearing the mask ― mask up to keep it up. It could possibly have the added benefit of preventing sexual dysfunction,” he said.

Another cause for concern regarding the research is the potential testicular damage that can occur following a covid-19 infection. It’s too early to tell if the damage is permanent or if it can affect fertility.

Researchers think three things may trigger erectile dysfunction in covid-19 survivors:

Cardiovascular problems: Erectile dysfunction could be an early sign of heart disease. Research shows that coronavirus can affect heart health because it can lead to inflammation in various parts of the body including your heart and nearby blood vessels and veins.

Mental health issues: Covid-19-related stress, anxiety, and depression can also impact sexual health and possibly lead to erectile dysfunction.

Poor overall health: Experts say erectile dysfunction is usually a symptom of another medical condition. If your health is not great to begin with, you’re more likely to have severe or unwanted symptoms from covid-19, such as erectile dysfunction.

Age is also an important aspect to consider, as it is a risk factor for developing both erectile dysfunction and severe covid-19.

