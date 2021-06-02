NBA Legend Michael Jordan Donates $1M To Morehouse College

NBA legend Michael Jordan has been upping his philanthropy game in recent years. His latest gift to make headlines was a $1 million donation to the Historically Black Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

The donation was made by Jordan and Jordan Brand through their Black Community Commitment, which was launched in June 2020 with the goal of donating $100 million over a 10-year period “to directly impact the fight against systemic racism.”

According to a news release from Morehouse, “The gift will help fund scholarships, technology, and educational programming for students studying journalism and sports-related areas of study.”

“Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” Jordan said in a statement. “We want to help people understand the truth of our past, and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”

His sentiment was underscored by Morehouse alum and award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee. “There’s going to be a rich legacy of storytellers who will be supported by these programs. Many people are influenced to think a certain way about Black folks based on what they see on television and in Hollywood. We’ve got to tell our story,” Lee said.

The three areas the Black Community Commitment seeks to impact through its funding are social justice, economic justice and education and awareness. In addition to Morehouse, the latest round of grantees includes: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) and the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.

Jordan Brand President Craig Williams said the fund is looking for the types of partners who “can directly impact the social and political well-being of the Black community.”

The only HBCU specifically dedicated to education Black men, Morehouse certainly fits the bill. The school has a history of producing graduates who go on to become world changers. It boasts a long, impressive list of alum including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Julian Bond, Raphael Warnock, Samuel Jackson, John David Washington, Killer Mike and countless more.

Monique Dozier is the vice president for institutional advancement at Morehouse. She said they are appreciative of being chosen by Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand as a grantee.

“Morehouse is grateful to Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand for an investment in the education of talented men of color who will ensure there is equity, balance, and truth in the way sports stories are framed and the way the Black experience is contextualized within American history,” Dozier said.

Williams said the investment only makes sense. “We’ve seen this past year the impact of education and awareness on the issue of racism. When people understand what we’re fighting against, and the history behind it, we can better unite as a powerful force for change,” Williams noted. “I’m excited because these are the right partners to make sure we can own our narrative.”