MAGA Black Woman: Reparations Would Destroy Race Relations Forever

While many in Black America have been pushing for reparations, one MAGA Black woman predicts destruction if reparations happen.

Republican Lavern Spicer has taken some heat for how she responded to a tweet by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat who serves Massachusetts’s 7th congressional district, which includes the northern three-quarters of Boston and most of Cambridge.

When Pressley tweeted, “Black folks built this country for free. Reparations are a refund and the bare minimum,” Spicer replied, “Reparations would destroy race relations in this country forever and you know that.”

Spicer ran for election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida’s 24th Congressional District. She lost in the general election on Nov. 3, 2020 to incumbent Democrat Rep. Frederica “The Haze Buster” Wilson.

Florida’s 24th congressional district is located in Southeast Florida and includes part of Miami, Miami Gardens, Opa Locka, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Hollywood.

Prior to entering politics, Spicer worked as a cosmetologist, according to Ballotpedia.

On her Twitter page, Spicer said she is “fighting to expose the lies of the left and end the Democrats’ destruction of Black America.”

Many on Twitter called out Spicer for her opinion on reparations and race relations in the U.S.

“Bc they’re great now? You don’t want to get what’s owed to you bc the folks keeping it from you would be upset? You scared? I just wanna understand.” KG Game Plan Connoisseur @KyngKG tweeted.

“Um what race relations?” P.Tylerrrr0711 DO-CHATTEL-AS @tylerrrr0711 tweeted. “There had never been a single year or time in this country’s existence that race relations with blacks was ever solid. They’ve always hated us. With reparations they’ll still hate us”.

Spicer said in an April 2021 interview posted to YouTube that she wasn’t always a conservative. She said she’d been a Democrat but was inspired by former President Donald Trump when he was in the White House. “I, like most Black people, was born into the Democratic way of thinking. As a Black person that was just the thing to believe … I didn’t know we had any other choice.”

It’s up to Black Americans to improve their situation, Spicer said about the state of Black America. “We gotta look in the mirror…stop making this everybody else’s fault.”

