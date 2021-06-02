Email From January 2020: Scientist Told Dr. Fauci Some Covid Features Look Potentially Engineered

Thousands of emails released via a Freedom of Information Act request and obtained by BuzzFeed reveal a lot about the top U.S. covid expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and the virus.

One of the emails suggested the virus was engineered.

In an email to Dr. Fauci sent on Jan. 31, 2020, Kristian G. Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute told Fauci that some of SARS-CoV-2’s features “(potentially) look engineered.”

Andersen noted that “unusual features of the virus” made up a “really small part” of the genome, quantifying the features as less than 0.1 percent of the genome, Newsweek reported.

Andersen and his team went on to publish an article in Nature Medicine, a peer-reviewed journal, which said something different. They said they believed it was not plausible that covid-19 was engineered and leaked from a laboratory.

“Although the evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 is not a purposefully manipulated virus, it is currently impossible to prove or disprove the other theories of its origin described here,” the article read. “However, since we observed all notable SARS-CoV-2 features… in related coronaviruses in nature, we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible.”

Fauci is the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of 27 institutes and centers that make up the National Institutes of Health, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services..

In an email sent on April 18, 2020, a researcher who funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China thanked Fauci for publicly dismissing the lab leak theory during the early days of the pandemic.

The email was from Dr. Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance, a group that has ties to the Wuhan lab.

The email reads: “As the Pl of the ROl grant publicly targeted by Fox News reporters at the Presidential press briefing last night, I just wanted to say a personal thank you on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for covid-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

It continued, “From my perspective, your comments are brave, and coming from your trusted voice, will help dispel the myths being spun around the virus’ origins. Once this pandemic’s over I look forward thanking you in person and let you know how important your comments are to us all.”

Fauci responded, simply saying “Many thanks for your kind note.”

Daszak, who also works for the World Health Organization, has admitted that he was involved with manipulating coronaviruses.

BuzzFeed published more than 3,200 pages of emails from Fauci’s inbox spanning from January to June 2020. The Washington Post published excerpts from more than 860 pages of emails duringfrom March and April 2020.

The email purge shows that despite being busy handling the country’s pandemic protocol, Fauci found time to respond to notes of support and questions for medical advice — even when they came from strangers, CNN reported.

Fauci even addressed his newfound celebrity. “Truly surrealistic. Hopefully, this all stops soon,” he wrote in an email to a colleague about Fauci-themed fan art, clothing, and doughnuts. “It is not at all pleasant, that is for sure.”

In another email, Fauci spoke of an article documenting the reported “sexualization” of himself and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Nexstar reported.

“It will blow your mind,” he told the email’s recipient. “Our society is really totally nuts.”