Belize Cop Shot In Head, Daughter-In-Law Of Billionaire Confesses After Questioning By Investigators

The American daughter-in-law of a British billionaire has confessed to fatally shooting a Black Belize cop but she agreed to cooperate with police only after being threatened with cocaine charges.

Socialite Jasmine Hartin, 38, is married to Andrew Ashcroft, the son of politically connected billionaire businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft.

Hartin was socializing on a pier with San Pedro, Belize Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott, 42, before he was found shot dead with a single bullet wound to his head and his service weapon nearby, according to The Daily Beast. Hartin initially claimed that the Belize cop was shot dead by someone from a passing boat.

The socialite had “blood on her arms and clothes” before being arrested, according to the police.

Jasmine Hartin reportedly confessed to shooting after drug charge threat https://t.co/mPF6TRmvT9 pic.twitter.com/hzmwQ7uJue — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2021

She later said she had been giving the Jemmott a massage while they were drinking together on a pier when she accidentally shot him while handing him his service Glock pistol. He fell on her — and as she panicked to get him off, his body fell in the water, where it was found, police said.

Jemmott’s family has questioned the story, saying that he “had a gunshot behind his ear like an assassination.”

His sister, Marie Jemmott Tzul, 55, told the Daily Mail on Sunday night that Hartin will be charged in his death.

Another sister, Assistant Police Superintendent Cherry Jemmott, said her brother was to be promoted to senior superintendent and was to be transferred to another unit. “My brother is a very top cop with a big dream,” she said.

His niece, Renisha Martinez, insisted in a Facebook post that “he was murdered and we need justice.”

“That man loved his job so much that he wouldn’t even take days off!” she wrote. Jemmott was due to be promoted to senior superintendent this year.

A police source told the U.K. Times that the investigation was operating on the belief that Hartin and Jemmott had been playing with his pistol while under the influence of alcohol. An unconfirmed local TV report said that Hartin would be charged with manslaughter, which does not carry a prison sentence but only a fine.

BREAKING: Jasmine Hartin is charged with manslaughter, but police have not said how she allegedly killed the police superintendent while they were socializing after curfew on a pier. https://t.co/6gDiYrUvTe — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 1, 2021

