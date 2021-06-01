New Black Panther Party Shows Up With Heat To Honor Victims Of Tulsa Oklahoma Massacre

The U.S. is remembering the 100th anniversary of a 1921 massacre, when white mobs slaughtered Black residents of a prosperous Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, burning and destroying most of the property in the Greenwood District community that had come to be known as Black Wall Street.

Historians now believe as many as 300 people died, Tulsa History reported. Approximately 35 acres of Black-owned commercial and residential property were destroyed. The tragedy lasted about 18 hours from May 31 to June 1, 1921, and it continues to haunt Black America. Not only were hundreds of lives lost but also the opportunity to build and pass on to succeeding generations long-lasting wealth.

Across the U.S., many recognized the anniversary. At an event at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa, members of the New Black Panther Party showed their support. Many were armed as they marched in protest and remembrance of the massacre. The event was organized by National Black Power Convention and was billed as a Second Amendment March for Reparations. The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution protects the right to keep and bear arms.

The NBPP along with hundreds of people marched to “show support for reparations and justice for Tulsa survivors with an overwhelming show of force,” KTUL reported.

“The struggle for Reparations must be escalated,” a news release from organizers read. “We must fight on every front to achieve redress and Reparations for the atrocities committed upon Tulsa Massacre descendants; and we must intensify the fight to achieve Reparations for all 40-million Blacks still grossly affected by racism, inequality, wealth disparity, police brutality and the like. Tulsa will mark a new beginning in the upgraded fight for Reparations for Black people.”

Along with the New Black Panther Party, groups scheduled to participate in the Tulas Second Amendment March for Reparations included the Huey P. Newton Gun Club, the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club, the Fred Hampton Gun Club, and the New Black Liberation Militia.

The New Black Panther Party was founded in Dallas in 1989, and despite its name, is not an official successor to the original Black Panther Party founded in 1966. The New Black Panther Party traces its origins to the Black Panther Militia created in 1990 by original Panther Michael McGee. The group later came under the control of Aaron Michaels in Dallas. Before his death, former Nation of Islam member Khalid Abdul Muhammad assumed control. The group is currently led by Krystal Muhammad.

People remembered the Tulsa Massacre on Twitter.

“Let’s be armed with weapons, knowledge and wealth. It’s time to learn and teach our youth about investing too. Let’s get it!,” tweeted K.A. Holmes @KimWrites4U.

Others like Marcia Foggie @foggie_marcia called for reparations.

President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Tulsa at 12:50 p.m. today, June 1, for a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center. He plans to meet with survivors of the massacre at 1:45 p.m., News on 6 reported. At 3:15 p.m., he plans to deliver an address to commemorate the anniversary. He is expected to announce new actions planned by his administration to reduce the racial wealth gap, CNN reported.

100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY – The Tulsa Race Massacre, which occurred over 18 hours from May 31 to June 1, 1921, a white mob attacked residents, homes, and businesses in the predominantly Black Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma. I see the UNIA, Haitian, and ADOS flags ✊🏾🔴⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/lgGWl5ohOa — Taseti Montu (@AfroInsurgent2) May 30, 2021

We are paying tribute the victims at the destruction of black lives Tulsa Oklahoma 100 years ago. pic.twitter.com/5jCMLaoEzL — Don Salmon (@dijoni) May 30, 2021

Aye fam. I'm working to help men & women learn information technology, financial literacy and home ownership. Let's be armed with weapons, knowledge and wealth. It's time to learn and teach our youth about investing too. Let's get it!@BlkAmericaCares — K.A. Holmes (@KimWrites4U) May 31, 2021

Reparations Today!! — Marcia Foggie (@foggie_marcia) June 1, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?