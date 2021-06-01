Subscribe
9 Quotes From Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke on Life, Adversity, And Business

Kareem "Biggs" Burke

Kareem "Biggs" Burke attends the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, presented by Amazon Prime, at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Written by Kevin Mwanza

Jun 01, 2021

Hip-hop mogul Kareem “Biggs” Burke earned his nickname as one of the co-founders of Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Damon Dash in 1996.

Burke, now 46 years old, was instrumental in Jay-Z’s release of his debut album “Reasonable Doubt,” bringing talent such Kanye West, Cam’ron and Freeway to the Roc roster. Biggs also secured some of the most unprecedented distribution deals of the time before hip-hop stars were cashing out with big tech.

The label roster also included Memphis Bleek, DJ Clue, M.O.P. and Juelz Santana.

Over his two-decade-plus career, Burke expanded his portfolio, touching everything from spirits and film to sports. Each time, he reinvented himself to build a net worth of $10 million-plus, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

After the break-up of the Roc-A-Fella Record Company, Burke helped launch another new record label, Dame Dash Music.

Burke currently runs his marketing agency, Gravity, and has an impressive roster of business ventures despite serving a five-year prison sentence from 2012 after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute 100 kilograms of marijuana.

In 2018, Burke executive produced the film “O.G.”, which premiered on HBO in 2019.

Over the years, Burke has been known for sending out motivational quotes on Twitter and other social media platforms. Here are nine quotes from Kareem “Biggs” Burke on life, adversity, and business.

‘Just because they’re in your circle, doesn’t mean they’re in your corner’

‘Stay away from people who talk bad about people they hang around’

‘Don’t use prayer to replace laziness’

‘Distance yourself from people who bring out the person you’re not trying to be anymore’

‘Some people don’t want to be fixed because being broken gets them attention’

‘Money management is more important than getting money’

‘Sometimes peace requires you to be quiet even when you’re right’

‘Don’t forget God when you get what you prayed for’

‘You don’t have to say much, just continue to stay focused’

