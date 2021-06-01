9 Quotes From Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke on Life, Adversity, And Business

Hip-hop mogul Kareem “Biggs” Burke earned his nickname as one of the co-founders of Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Damon Dash in 1996.

Burke, now 46 years old, was instrumental in Jay-Z’s release of his debut album “Reasonable Doubt,” bringing talent such Kanye West, Cam’ron and Freeway to the Roc roster. Biggs also secured some of the most unprecedented distribution deals of the time before hip-hop stars were cashing out with big tech.

The label roster also included Memphis Bleek, DJ Clue, M.O.P. and Juelz Santana.

Over his two-decade-plus career, Burke expanded his portfolio, touching everything from spirits and film to sports. Each time, he reinvented himself to build a net worth of $10 million-plus, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After the break-up of the Roc-A-Fella Record Company, Burke helped launch another new record label, Dame Dash Music.

Burke currently runs his marketing agency, Gravity, and has an impressive roster of business ventures despite serving a five-year prison sentence from 2012 after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute 100 kilograms of marijuana.

In 2018, Burke executive produced the film “O.G.”, which premiered on HBO in 2019.

Over the years, Burke has been known for sending out motivational quotes on Twitter and other social media platforms. Here are nine quotes from Kareem “Biggs” Burke on life, adversity, and business.

‘Just because they’re in your circle, doesn’t mean they’re in your corner’

Just because they're in your circle, doesn't mean their in your corner. — Biggs Burke (@1996Biggs) May 30, 2021

‘Stay away from people who talk bad about people they hang around’

Stay away from people who talk bad about people they hang around. — Biggs Burke (@1996Biggs) May 29, 2021

‘Don’t use prayer to replace laziness’

Don’t use prayer to replace laziness. — Biggs Burke (@1996Biggs) May 22, 2021

‘Distance yourself from people who bring out the person you’re not trying to be anymore’

Distance yourself from people who bring out the person you’re not trying to be anymore. — Biggs Burke (@1996Biggs) May 11, 2021

‘Some people don’t want to be fixed because being broken gets them attention’

‘Money management is more important than getting money’

Money management is more important than getting money. — Biggs Burke (@1996Biggs) April 30, 2021

‘Sometimes peace requires you to be quiet even when you’re right’

Sometimes peace requires you to be quiet even when you’re right. — Biggs Burke (@1996Biggs) April 28, 2021

‘Don’t forget God when you get what you prayed for’

Don’t forget God when you get what you prayed for. — Biggs Burke (@1996Biggs) April 11, 2021

‘You don’t have to say much, just continue to stay focused’