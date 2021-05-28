Bill Cosby Denied Parole, Board Says He Needs Better Conduct in PEN, Complete Therapy Program

Disgraced actor/comedian Bill Cosby will be waiting out his time in prison –at least for now. The former “Cosby Show” star was denied parole by a Pennsylvania parole board because he refused to complete a therapy program for violent sexual offenders.

Cosby received a 3-10-years sentence in September 2018 after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting former friend Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia in 2004. He was on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault for the attack on Constand. Some 60 other women also accused him of sexual misconduct, Reuters reported

The 83-year-old was denied parole on May 11, a spokesperson for the parole board said.

Cosby’s parole was denied for a variety of reasons, including his failure to complete the treatment program and for not developing a “parole release plan.” Cosby also received a negative review from the state’s department of corrections for his conduct while imprisoned.

“We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied,” Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told The New York Post.

Some of Twitter thought Cosby should be freed.

“Bill Cosby was denied parole today. Tough shit. Hang in there, Huxtable!” tweeted Super 70s Sports@Super70sSports.

Boscoe B. Buggin’ @ClaytBizMan tweeted, “The man is legally blind and is 83 years old. They should’ve given him parole already, damn!”

The once-beloved comedian known as “America’s Dad” previously appealed his conviction, but was denied by Pennsylvania’s Superior Court in December 2019. He has been serving his sentence in the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, a suburb in Philadelphia.