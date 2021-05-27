NBA Legend Paul Pierce: I’m Good After ESPN Fired Me, Making More Money On Ethereum Max Crypto

Don’t worry about NBA legend and former ESPN analyst Paul Pierce. Pierce wants everyone to know he’s doing just fine after being fired from ESPN over a video he posted on Instagram Live of himself in a room with strippers.

Pierce revealed that he’s banking bucks from crypto investments — specifically Ethereum Max.

Pierce was ousted in April after he shared a seemingly “drug-and-stripper-clad” video, the New York Post reported.

A former pro basketball player for the Boston Celtics, Pierce was seen on Instagram smoking and playing poker with his friends while several strippers twerked in the background, Complex reported.

Pierce, 43, retired from the league in 2017 and joined ESPN shortly after.

Recently, the former baller bashed the sports network on Instagram. “I don’t need you,” Pierce wrote, tagging ESPN in his post.

He added that he’s “got” Ethereum Max, a blockchain network in the cryptocurrency community.

“I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free my own Boss,” wrote Pierce in a now-deleted tweet.

Crypto data aggregator Coingecko reported that EthereumMax (EMAX) had a 24-hour trading volume of $6.178 million with the EMAX price up 299.9 percent in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 0 EMAX coins and a max supply of 2 quadrillion coins.

Ethereum Max was founded on May 14, 2021. It is an extension of the Ethereum blockchain and the exclusive cryptocurrency accepted for online ticket purchasing for the much-anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view event, scheduled for June 6, Yahoo reported.

Pierce, who spent 19 seasons in the NBA league, will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

Some on Twitter questioned Pierce’s investment.

“Here’s a warning for those that aren’t familiar with crypto from someone who is: DO NOT invest in @ethereum_max This is about to pump and the dump HARD. You will lose money. I promise,” tweeted Ty Smith @TyDanielSmith.

Paul Bradbury @UmbrelLumen questioned, “How much you get paid to tweet this? @SEC_Enforcement wants to know”

Read up on what happened with Mayweather/ DJ Khalid and Centra in 2018. — Ty Smith (@TyDanielSmith) May 27, 2021

peeps gonna get rekt cuz of this tweet — 🏮 ST34LTH/₿ 🏮 (@_TROOF_) May 26, 2021

How much you get paid to tweet this?@SEC_Enforcement wants to know — Paul Bradbury (@UmbrelLumen) May 27, 2021

