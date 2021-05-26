Sister Of George Floyd: I Passed On Meeting Biden, ‘Get Your People In Order’ On Policy

Some of George Floyd‘s family members met with President Joe Biden as the U.S. observed the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s May 25 murder while in police custody, but Floyd’s sister opted out of the meeting.

Bridgett Floyd said Biden had let the family down by not getting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act police reform bill passed.

Absent from the family trip to D.C., Bridgett Floyd instead held a moment of silence at a “celebration of Life” event in a downtown Minneapolis park, BBC reported.

“I was going to DC for Biden to sign a bill,” she said. “Biden has not signed that bill. Biden has broke a promise.” She added a message for the president: “Get your people in order.”

The Floyd family members headed to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to also meet with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Rep. Karen Bass, who is one of the leaders of the ongoing negotiations to reach a deal on police reform legislation.

“I stand here to renew the commitment that we will get this bill on President Biden’s desk,” Bass told reporters after meeting with Floyd’s family. “We will work until we get the job done. It will be passed in a bipartisan manner. And so that is a commitment that we are making, [that] I’m making personally for the family.”

Floyd’s relatives next traveled to the White House, meeting for more than an hour with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. According to Floyd’s family members, the president is eager to sign the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and urged Congress to pass the bill, CBS News reported.

“The negotiations on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in Congress are ongoing. I have strongly supported the legislation that passed the House, and I appreciate the good-faith efforts from Democrats and Republicans to pass a meaningful bill out of the Senate. It’s my hope they will get a bill to my desk quickly,” Biden said.

After the White House meeting, Floyd’s brother, Philonise, told reporters: “If you can make federal laws to protect the bird which is the bald eagle, then you can make federal laws to protect people of color.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020, during an arrest after a store clerk suspected he may have used a counterfeit $20 bill. His death sparked worldwide protests and calls for police reform in the U.S. Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers who arrived on the scene, knelt on Floyd’s neck and back for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Video of Floyd’s suffocation as he begged for mercy was viewed around the world. Chauvin was later convicted in the murder of Floyd.

"I cannot imagine myself voting for something that does not end qualified immunity," @MondaireJones said. @JamaalBowmanNY agreed — "It would be extremely difficult for me to vote for a final bill that does not contain that provision."https://t.co/Emjt6VikqS — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) May 25, 2021

Attorney Ben Crump says Pres. Biden and VP Harris met with the Floyd family for more than an hour. Philonise Floyd describes the meeting as "great," saying Biden is a "genuine guy." The family's focus, he says, is making sure the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act becomes law. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) May 25, 2021

President Biden met with George Floyd's family at the White House Tuesday.



Rodney Floyd, one of George Floyd's brothers, said that Biden and Vice President Harris "showed great concern" for the family, asking after their emotional state and self-care. https://t.co/uF5640nlHR — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) May 26, 2021

George Floyd’s sister, Bridgett, says she’s not in DC with her family because Pres. Biden broke his promise to get the policing reform bill passed by today. Says to Biden, “Get your people in order.” pic.twitter.com/6KANfPi6Qt — David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 25, 2021