Crooked Texas Prosecutor Finally Busted After Sending Black Men To Pen For 14 Years

A former Dallas County prosecutor has been forced to surrender his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence that wrongfully put two Black men, Dennis Allen and Stanley Mozee, in prison for 14 years.

Richard E. “Rick” Jackson, who is white, was disbarred in April. He failed to inform Allen’s and Mozee’s defense attorneys about evidence that could have cleared them at their capital murder trials in 2000, according to the state bar.

“This case is not about someone disbarred for making a mistake or a prosecutor who accidentally or even sloppily failed to turn over favorable evidence,” said Nina Morrison, a lawyer with the Innocence Project in New York who worked to clear Allen and Mozee, according to The Dallas News-Observer.

“This is someone who repeatedly and intentionally hid favorable evidence from two defendants who were on trial for their lives.”

Jackson claims that he did turn over the evidence to defense attorneys in the case, theGrio reported.

Jackson is one of just four prosecutors who have been disbarred due to misconduct that resulted in a wrongful conviction, according to the Innocence Project.

Allen, 57, and Mozee, 62, got life sentences in the murder of the Rev. Jesse Borns Jr., who was brutally stabbed 47 times at his leather and woodworking store in 1999.

People on Twitter expressed outrage.

“That’s it? He just lost his job? He should have to spend 28 years in prison (since the two guys got 14)”, Drunken Progressive @JasonWSchaver tweeted.

A non-Partisan Bot @LtKapshaw tweeted that Jackson’s action was common practice in the justice system. “This happens everyday in the U.S. Black ppl are subjected to prejudice. These DAs & AGs around America promote White supremacy terrorism in the courtrooms. Black ppl rarely if ever receive justice in the U.S. White is the color of the law. It’s NOT a system of law but one of man.”

Allen and Mozee were finally freed from prison in 2014 after the Dallas County district attorney’s office said they were wrongfully convicted based on prosecutorial misconduct, ABC News reported.

A 196-page grievance was filed with the State Bar in 2018 against Jackson by the Innocence Project in New York and the Innocence Project of Texas.

Jackson retired from practicing law in 2013 after being fired from the Denton County district attorney’s office in 2006. He spent 17 years in that job. According to his lawyer, the former prosecutor currently drives a tour bus in Alaska.

