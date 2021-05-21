Subscribe
U.S. National Security Officials Are Coming Down With Mystery Symptoms, Possibly Havana Syndrome

U.S. National Security Officials Are Coming Down With Mystery Symptoms, Possibly 'Havana Syndrome'. Image: https://www.kindpng.com/

Written by Kevin Mwanza

May 21, 2021

Two white house officials came down with a mysterious illness late in 2020 suspected to be linked to the “Havana Syndrome” that affected more than 100 U.S. diplomats, spies and troops around the globe, multiple sources told CNN earlier this week.

The two affected officials are said to be part of the National Security Council (NSC) and their neurological symptoms started in November – one, the day after the 2020 presidential election and the other, several weeks later.

It still not known what causes the symptoms that affect the victims’ nervous system and cause them to have unexplained health complications including dizziness, intense headaches and hearing loss.

The first case occurred as a National Security Council official was attempting to pass through an unstaffed gate near the Ellipse, a 52-acre park south of the White House fence and north of Constitution Avenue and the National Mall in Washington, D.C., according to a previous CNN report. The second official was struck weeks later near an entrance to the White House grounds.

A U.S. State Department report in December concluded that the “most plausible mechanism” for the mysterious systems of “Havana Syndrome” was “direct, pulsed radiofrequency energy” – a type of radiation also found to emanate from microwaves.

In 2019, a suspected sonic attack on U.S. diplomats in Havana, Cuba, led to unexplained symptoms that could have changed the victims’ brains, according to a study by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania.

The same year, another suspected attack was recorded in Virginia, when a White House official was walking her dog. This raised concerns that “the wave of episodes first seen only among Americans overseas is now occurring in rising numbers on U.S. soil and maybe even at the president’s front door”.

Since then, more instances have been reported around the world. The New York Times reported that at least three CIA officers have reported serious health issues from Havana Syndrome episodes while serving overseas.

A Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that 40 people who were potentially exposed and had neurological symptoms of “Havana Syndrome” had “significantly smaller” whole-brain white matter volume (which improves the speed and transmission of electrical nerve signals in the brain) and other “significant differences” in brain structure.

Researcher could not, however, ascertain “the clinical importance of these differences”.

