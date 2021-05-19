Report: Buy The Bitcoin Dip, RSI Indicator Crossing 53 Has Been Reliable Indicator In Trend

It’s not exactly news that Bitcoin’s wild swings might present buying and selling opportunities. The No. 1 cryptocurrency token is trading at $40,084.27 as of this writing, down almost 40 percent after reaching an all-time high of $64,829 in mid-April. The price of a token dipped down to $31,926.37 earlier today, May 19.
The relative strength index (RSI) – a technical indicator widely used to gauge momentum and identify overbought and oversold conditions — indicates that Bitcoin’s bull market correction may be coming to an end. A correction is a price decline of 10 percent or more and can last days or months.
The 14-week RSI has dropped to 53.00, a level that has consistently acted as solid support and marked an end of corrective pullbacks during the 2016-2017 bull run, Coindesk reported.
“From a technical point of view, the price is finding some support from the 200-day exponential moving average, plus other momentum indicators such as the RSI, which shows that the price is somewhat oversold,” said Simon Peters, cryptoasset analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro.
“This means there is a possibility of buyers now stepping in to push prices up and, as we have seen before, investors waiting on the sidelines are already using the sell-off we have seen to invest in cryptoassets, taking advantage of the volatility,” Peters added.
