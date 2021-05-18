Stephen Jackson Shows How To Deal With Brothers Like Kwame Brown Who Are Looking For Trouble

Former 2001 No. 1 NBA draft pick Kwame Brown recently went on a social media rant against other former players Stephen Jackson, Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes.

It all started after a recent episode of the “All The Smoke” podcast during which Arenas, Barnes, and Jackson critically analyzed Brown’s career.

Many observers and fans felt Brown was never able to live up to his lottery expectations. The center averaged just 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during his career in the league. As a result, Brown is one of the most notorious lottery picks in league history, Lakers Daily reported.

The 39-year-old Brown, who had been a center for the Los Angeles Lakers, responded by sending a harsh tweet to the trio of podcast speakers.

“I’mma give you feminine n—– what you been asking for,” Brown said. “You n—– been talking a lot, saying a lot of things you don’t know what the f— you talking about. So, I’m gonna address you directly @nochillgill and @stak5 fake Black Lives Matter activist ass n—- and a gangbanger that killed n—– at the same time allegedly.

“Y’all get on the internet and y’all report things that make no goddamn sense. I grew up in an era where you don’t play with grown-ass men and I think both of you two gentlemen know, personally, that I’m a grown-ass man.”

Brown went on to put the personnel business of each on the street.

In a video posted on social media, Brown said, “You niggas getting on camera every day talking about Black men. That’s all you niggas do. You want to sit here and make me look like a certain way, boy…”

In another video, Brown said to Jackson directly, “Stephen Jackson maybe you can put that mother**** blunt out, pull your pants up on your ass, and put that rag down and act like a grown-ass man instead of a little ass boy.”

Instead of matching Brown’s rant with another rant, Jackson demonstrated how to handle brothers like Brown who seem to be looking for trouble and drama. He kept it strictly basketball, not personal.

“Everyone in the world one has been joking about your basketball skills. But these are your skills…you are in control of your basketball skills so be mad at yourself,” Jackson said in a posted video. “I was the second to last pick, you were the first pick and who had the better career? Don’t make it personal. Some people joke about things in my career; I don’t take it personal. But they can’t say I was sorry, they can’t say I was a bust.”

Jackson went on to address some of the slights Brown made against him.

“I could tell you were hurt because you went to talk about personal stuff…you said I buy pu**y. Bro, I stayed in the strip club; everybody knows that,” responded Jackson, who is now a student of Islam. “I wish I knew how much I spent in the strip club…I was living like a rock star, I’m not proud of it but that’s what happened.”