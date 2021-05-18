Kyrie Irving At Press Conference: I’m Not Talking Basketball, Ask Me About Palestine And Injustices

Basketball star Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to talk b-ball. He wants to talk about more pressing issues, he said, such as the violent Palestine-Israel conflict and injustice worldwide.

The Brooklyn Nets NBA player talked about world politics at a recent post-game press conference.

Israel has been sending air and ground troops into Gaza and rockets from Gaza have been raining down on Israel in violation of international law, causing people worldwide to speak out against it.

“I’m not gonna lie to you guys, a lot of stuff is going on in this world, and basketball is just not the most important thing to me right now,” Irving said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on overseas, all my people, they’re still in bondage all across the world. And there’s a lot of dehumanization going on. So, I apologize if I’m not going to be focused on your questions. It’s just too much going on in the world for me just be talking about basketball.”

Irving isn’t the first pro athlete to speak out in support of Palestine. Back in 2014 when Israeli forces bombarded Gaza and killed a large number of Palestinians, NBA All-Star Dwight Howard tweeted, “#FreePalestine.” Irving later backtracked after receiving intense backlash. He followed up with another tweet, “Previous tweet was a mistake. I have never commented on international politics and never will.”

Irving insisted he is not picking sides. “It’s not just in Palestine,” he said. “It’s not just in Israel. It’s all over the world, man. And I feel it. I’m very compassionate to all races, all cultures, and to see a lot of different people being discriminated upon or against based on their religion, color their skin, what they believe in … we all say ‘we’re human beings, and we care and we’re compassionate.’ But what are you doing to help?”

Irving said his goal and purpose is to help humanity.

“And I can’t sit here and not address that,” he said. “I don’t care which way you stand on either side, if you’re a human being and you support the anti-war effort that’s going on, there’s a lot of people losing their lives, children, a lot of babies. That’s just what I’m focused on.”

A small group of athletes have forged connections between the Black Lives Matter movement and the Palestinian liberation struggle, MSNBC reported. “And these athletes are embracing a new internationalism defined by anti-racism and standing on the side of the oppressed.”

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard, Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkić and WNBA star Layshia Clarendon have shared messages of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

On Twitter, Irving got thanks but not everyone appreciated hearing his opinion during the press conference.

“Could’ve spoke about his season, being part of the 50/40/90 club, the Big 3 playing together again but nope. The man spoke about the injustice in Palestine and around the world. @KyrieIrving Thank you for using your platform and spreading awareness. #FreePalaestine #11,” tweeted Chayed @Moe384k.

Dr. Ron Noy @SportsMedDr tweeted that Irving looked at both sides of the conflict. “He spoke out about injustice against Israel too. Children on both side deserve 2grow up in peace. Africa where tribal wars ðnic cleansing are ignored by the world. Myanmar. Afghanistan girls killed in school. School shootings here. Etc. #FreeGazaFromHamas#peaceforall”.

Irving said he wants to pay it forward by speaking out by doing things behind the scenes, The New York Post reported. “We’re so divided and separated. It’s just getting ridiculous. Now so many people are just choosing one side or the other. And I’m just here to say I’m on the side with God,” he said.

“Just treat every human being the way you expect to be treated, no matter who they are, what they look like where they come from. If you truly believe in stand as one, then you’ll stand with us. Are you going to write about it? Are you going to tweet about it? Are you going to be out there with them? Are you going to protest? Are you going to plan and strategize for what we can do better as a community, meaning a community that stands with unity and liberation.”

Other athletes who have taken a pro-Israeli stance got major pushback. Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon, who is playing in Ukraine for Shakhtar Donetsk, posting on Instagram, “I Support Israel’s Right To Defend Itself.”

His post however got harsh comments from Arsenal supporters, the club that has been rumored to want to sign Solomon, The Jerusalem Post reported. Comments included “You should be ashamed of yourself,” “Arsenal if you dare”, “Yuck, don’t want this guy anywhere near our club,” “Might as well sign terrorist players,” “Genuinely will never watch Arsenal again if they sign this freak,” and “Not wanted at Arsenal stay in the Ukraine.”

