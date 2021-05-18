U.S. Police Blame Black Deaths In Custody On Sickle Cell: Here Are The Facts

Lamont Perry died in police custody in 2016 after being chased in the woods in Wadesboro, N.C. An autopsy showed he had swelling of the brain and a fracture of his leg. It was reported that the bottoms of the pants of several of the officers involved were soaked in blood. Yet the state medical examiner attributed Perry’s death, in large part to sickle cell.
About one in 13 Black or African-American babies is born with a sickle cell trait, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sickle cell anemia is an inherited red blood cell disorder in which there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body.
Law enforcement officials have been using this fact to blame the deaths of Black people in custody on sickle cell trait rather than on police brutality, New York Times reported.
Perry was one of several cases where U.S. pathologists have been quick to rule in-custody deaths of Black people an accident or natural occurrence caused by sickle cell trait.
While police departments are using sickle cell trait as the medical scapegoat, some doctors disagree with the practice.
“You can’t put the blame on sickle cell trait when there is a knee on the neck or when there is a chokehold or the person is hogtied,” said Dr. Roger A. Mitchell Jr., the former chief medical examiner for the District of Columbia and now chairman of pathology at the Howard University College of Medicine. “You can’t say, ‘Well, he’s fragile.’ No, that becomes a homicide.”
Many of Twitter were shocked by the NYT report.
“What the absolute fck”, Wild & Fluorescent @ShaylaRacquel tweeted.
