Black Police Chief In Sacramento Complains About Being Called ‘Coon’ And ‘Sellout’

Black Americans are disproportionately affected by police brutality and many would admit that Black police officers are in a precarious position.

More Black people are killed by police officers than white people or any other ethnicity. The rate of fatal police shootings among Black Americans is 36 fatal shootings per million people as of April 2021, Statista reported.

Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white men, a recent study found. Black women are about 1.4 times more likely to be killed by police than white women, according to KLMT, a CBS TV affiliate covering Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

Despite this, just 27 percent of white officers think the deaths of African-Americans in police encounters are a sign of a broader problem, according to a Pew survey. By comparison, 57 percent of Black officers think it’s a problem.

Animosity has been brewing for years between law enforcement and Black America.

Police officers who are Black are feeling the wrath. In addition to often having to deal with on-the-job racism from other officers, many are ostracized and even cursed by Black citizens.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, who is Black, said the “hardest” part of his job is being called a “race traitor” by Black people and “young white kids.”

“I think probably the hardest thing for me and other African-American officers, to be quite frank, is, especially during these last couple years, my own community. The African-American community that I grew up in will call me things like coon and Uncle Tom and sellout, and I think that is probably the hardest thing,” said Hahn, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, told in an interview with CNN’s Van Jones.

Young white people make similar comments, Hahn said, according to Atlanta Black Star.

“Now it’s not even coming from the African-American community. We’ll have officers on a line during a protest and a young 18-, 19-, 20-year-old young white kid will walk up and call them a race traitor and a sellout.”

Hahn became the first African-American police chief of the Sacramento Police Department in 2017.

“Under Hahn’s leadership, the department’s training techniques have been largely shaped by the police killing of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old Black man, in the city in 2018,” KLMT reported. Clark was shot and killed by two Sacramento police officers in the backyard of his grandmother’s house. He had a phone in his hand.

