Iyanla Vanzant Believes She Can Heal And Fix The Police: They’re Human

Iyanla Vanzant may be ending her “Fix My Life” show, but she’s still in the healing business – and she believes it is necessary for police officers to deal with their own trauma before they stop fatally shooting Black Americans. She also thinks she’s equipped to help them do it.

In an interview with The Grio’s White House Correspondent April Ryan, Vanzant said police officers need just as much healing from trauma as other people.

“I think that we are forgetting that police officers are human. They came from dysfunctional families. Some of them didn’t have daddies. Some of them had mothers who were drunks. Some of them grew up in foster care,” Vanzant told Ryan. “Do we think that they just popped out of a pod and became a police officer? They’re just as jacked up as we are. And they’re bringing that to the table.”

The best-selling author and spiritual teacher made the comments in response to Ryan’s questions about the current state of Black Americans’ mental health. “Now where are we,” Ryan asked after summarizing some of the work Vanzant did with residents in Ferguson after the killing of Michael Brown.

“I think we need to recognize that we’re in an ancestral pattern. This person was hung and before you could mourn that, that person was hung. This person was whipped and before you could mourn it, that person was whipped. This person was sold off and before you could mourn it, that person was sold off,” Vanzant explained.

“It is an ancestral pattern manifested that requires healing, not just political intervention, not just conversation, that requires healing for us all,” Vanzant continued. “And it is that collective energy of trauma … and the way that we are moving through it is because on some level April, it’s familiar.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Vanzant said she’d welcome the opportunity to work with police officers. “I would love to work with a group of policemen because before you can see me as whatever my human expression is, Black, Latin[x], whatever, brown and be sensitive to that, you got to see me as a human being … you can’t see me as a human if you don’t feel like a human,” Vanzant said.

She added taking a multiple choice test, excelling at physical endurance and getting a cleared to carry a gun and badge doesn’t exempt police officers from mental health struggles.

“Do you know the rate of alcoholism among police officers? Do you know the rate of domestic violence among police officers? So they not only need training, they need support and mental health intervention,” Vanzant said. “How many of them have been abandoned, abused, sexually violated? And now you’ve got a badge and a gun. So before we can even deal with racial sensitivities, these people need to be trained as human beings. Human beings. They need help.”

With all due respect, communities need healing for the damage done by police. Which can only begin to happen when abusive, murderous, racist cops find their asses in jail for their crimes. I’m sick of hearing that white shooters, domestic terrorists and bad cops are ‘troubled’.🙄 — Prairie Cat 🇨🇦🌎☮️ (@CanadaSaysStop) May 12, 2021

"Healing officers?"



I think that will be a huge waste of time, as their habits are so deeply embedded that nothing outside of long prison sentences will ever change that, and even that won't be as effective as we believe and hoped. — Melanin Acrimony (@MelaninAcrimony) May 13, 2021