Elon Musk Helped Pump Dogecoin 34% But Some Say Regulators Should Step In, ‘Dogecoin Doesn’t Have Any Developers’

The price of a Dogecoin spiked more than 34 percent on Friday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a fan of the meme token, tweeted that he was “working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency” and that the work was “potentially promising.”

Dogecoin also got a boost after U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that it will allow trading of the coin in the next four-to-six weeks. Coinbase listing announcements have proven to boost the price of cryptocurrencies, according to a March 31 report by Messari, Decrypt reported. More often than not, these lead to a boost in asset returns.

Now the third-richest man in the world, Musk has been accused of being a market manipulator. He’s said in the past that he does not respect the Securities and Exchange Commission, which fined him $20 million and made him step down as Tesla’s chairman over fraud charges in 2018.

Created as a joke token in 2013, Dogecoin was a tribute to the Shiba Inu “Doge” meme and parodied the inherent absurdity of some aspects of crypto culture, Decrypt reported. It was priced at less than a penny for years, often used as tips or to funnel funds to charities.

Dogecoin is now the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to Coinbase. The crypto has risen more than 1,500 percent since the beginning of 2021 with Musk’s help. After Musk’s tweet Thursday, the coin added $10 billion+ to its market cap, which is now at about $68.4 billion. Dogecoin was trading at $0.53 as of this writing.

Some Twitter users were incredulous about Musk’s “working with Doge devs” tweet.

“lol guys there is no dogecoin development and no dogecoin devs,” Brandon Curtis @bcmakes tweeted. “doesn’t have segwit, doesn’t have opcodes added to bitcoin a million years ago. nothing but faffing around with some URLS and the README in years.”

Musk’s ability to move markets with his tweets prompted Twitter user Quad Five Dave @dapstats to call for an SEC investigation.

“So @elonmusk says #dogecoin is a hustle on @nbcsnl, drives price down. Today @elonmusk pumps $doge by >20%. HEY @SEC_ENFORCEMENT HOW BOUT YOU START DOING YOUR JOB”.

“Elon Musk tweets like a man that is doing private and public work for the US GOV. He’s not worried about criminal prosecution for market manipulation,” The Moguldom Nation CEO @JamarlinMartin tweeted.

“with these tweets @elonmusk is forcing SEC’s hand over regulation in crypto space,” KKW @Thekkw tweeted. “can’t think this can go on for long. lol he is moving billions with these tweets, must be nice feeling… Master of Coin”.

Musk has said in the past that his Dogecoin tweets shouldn’t be taken seriously, but not everyone is laughing.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Demetri Kofinas @kofinas tweeted that Musk is making “a mockery of corporate governance” and operating “without any sense of personal integrity or accountability. He sets a horrible example. The sooner he is exposed for what he is, the better off we will all be.”

Just one person holds almost 30 percent of the total supply of Dogecoin — nearly 37 billion of the 127 billion coins in circulation, Prospect reported in February. That’s more than five times the No. 2 owner.

The SEC doesn’t consider the meme-based Dogecoin to be security, so an investigation into market manipulation would seem unlikely, Kevin Reynolds wrote for Coindesk in February. “However, because the SEC is known to be monitoring Musk’s social media output as part of a settlement of charges that he’d committed securities fraud for misleading tweets, it’s not out of the question.”

Read more: After Helping Pump Bitcoin, Elon Musk Says Tesla Won’t Accept Bitcoin Due To Environmental Risks

Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

lol guys there is no dogecoin development and no dogecoin devs. doesn't have segwit, doesn't have opcodes added to bitcoin a million years ago.



nothing but faffing around with some URLS and the README in years: https://t.co/6ZKHmRLFxV — Brandon Curtis ↺ (@bcmakes) May 13, 2021

Elon Musk tweets like a man that is doing private and public work for the US GOV. He’s not worried about criminal prosecution for market manipulation. https://t.co/He39Oingwg — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) May 13, 2021

with these tweets @elonmusk is forcing SEC's hand over regulation in crypto space.. can't think this can go on for long. lol he is moving billions with these tweets, must be nice feeling… Master of Coin #Bitcoin #dogecoin — KKW (@Thekkw) May 13, 2021

At this point this is becoming embarassing. He is taking the piss of regulators like I have never seen before. https://t.co/ajbOgnLRGZ — Gianluca (@Theimmigrant84) May 13, 2021

Bitcoin bulls: "Regulators, especially the SEC, are bad and useless"



Also Bitcoin bulls: "WTF, the regulators are asleep at the wheel, I cant believe they're allowing Elon Musk to market manipulate Dogecoin!!!" — G. Kennedy Fuld Jr., CFA, MBA, ChEA, FRM (@MemberSee) May 13, 2021

What will @elonmusk be doing to your portfolio today? — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) May 14, 2021

I actually don't agree. I think Elon is a clown who makes a mockery of corporate governance and operates without any sense of personal integrity or accountability.



He sets a horrible example. The sooner he is exposed for what he is, the better off we will all be. https://t.co/9dHjXDBzvh — Demetri Kofinas (@kofinas) May 14, 2021