Loyal Democrat Symone Sanders Feels Hurt ‘The Steve Jobs Of Mass Incarceration’ Didn’t Give Her Top Press Job

Now that President Joe Biden has made most of his picks for his administration, there are some unhappy people, especially White House insider and loyal Democrat Symone Sanders.

Sanders, 31, seemed to have thought she was a shoo-in to be selected as Biden’s press secretary. After all, the senior advisor to Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign once even body-slammed a protester at a campaign rally, breaking a nail in the process.

According to Civil Rights attorney Bakari Sellers, a friend to Sanders, Sanders was “stung” after Biden chose former Obama communications director Jen Psaki for the press secretary job, Yahoo reported.

Sellers said that Sanders “spent a lot of capital” as senior adviser to Biden’s 2020 campaign. For a while, she was the campaign’s “go-to mouthpiece for the president” when it was necessary to defend him against accusations of racism.

Sanders tweeted in November 2020 after the election that she was grateful to land the job of senior adviser to Vice President Harris. “Ready to serve accurately describes how I feel. Thank you Madam Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris for entrusting me with this charge. It has been the honor of my life to work for @JoeBiden & I am elated to have the opportunity to continue to that work in the PEOPLE’S HOUSE.”

Ready to serve accurately describes how I feel. Thank you Madam Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris for entrusting me with this charge. It has been the honor of my life to work for @JoeBiden & I am elated to have the opportunity to continue to that work in the PEOPLE'S HOUSE. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) November 29, 2020

Biden offended many Black voters during an interview with The Breakfast Club by quipping that Black voters who were thinking about voting for Donald Trump “ain’t Black.” Sanders defended the candidate on Twitter.

“Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community,” she tweeted, according to theGRIO. “He won his party’s nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that’s exactly what he intends to do this November.”

The loyal Democrat continued, “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

Sanders had long defended Biden against criticism, even when people called him out for his efforts to craft the controversial 1994 Crime Bill. The Crime Bill has been blamed for the mass incarceration of a disproportionate number of Black people. On the campaign trail, Biden tried to sidestep his role in President Bill Clinton’s bill by saying it wasn’t his choice to write the bill. He got stuck with it because he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sanders is a former CNN contributor and briefly served as Sen. Bernie Sanders’ press secretary during his 2016 presidential campaign before joining the Biden camp.