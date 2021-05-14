Report: CDC Says Fully Vaccinated Don’t Need Masks Indoors Or Out

Mandates on masks have been confusing but now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a clear explanation.

Vaccinated Americans will no longer need a mask most of the time, according to the agency. Fully vaccinated people also do not need to practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances such as being on public transportation, CNN reported.

The White House tweeted, “Big news from the CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings. We’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line.”

Public reaction revealed skepticism.

Jersey life @bobg366 tweeted, “The essential problem with this. Most who have NOT BEEN VACCINATED will also stop wearing masks. Because someone at Fox will encourage it.”

Others said they would continue to wear masks.

It’s Liz @NomDePlume89 tweeted, “You expect me to….trust strangers in the store who threw a fit about it in the first place? Hard pass, I’ll keep the mask.”

Another called for proof of vaccination and not to trust that the maskless have been vaccinated..

Rashid kukkady @rashidkukkady tweeted, “It’s time to initiate Covid Passport requirements for flights, trains, concerts, conferences, as a license for large party hosting etc. Alternate requirement should be covid test results done less than, say 24-48 hrs back Implement by mid June 2021 We cant let our guard down now”.

“We’ve got to make that transition,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on CBS. “If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside. It would be a very unusual situation, if you were going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask. But any other time, if you’re vaccinated and you’re outside, put aside your mask. You don’t have to wear it.”

But several major retail chains have said they will still require customers and workers to wear masks. Some 118 million people have been vaccinated in the U.S., which has a population of 332.67 million.

