Anti-Vaccine Doctor In Kenya Dies From Covid-19

A Kenyan doctor who strongly opposed mass Covid-19 vaccines died from the deadly virus weeks after saying the jabs were “totally unnecessary”.

Dr. Stephen Karanja, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, led a team of doctors from the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association who discouraged people from getting the vaccines.

“A vaccine for Covid-19 is unnecessary and should not be given. We appeal to all the people of Kenya to avoid taking this vaccine,” Karanja wrote in a letter dated March 3, a day after a million doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine arrived in Kenya.

The Jab has been stopped in over 10 European countries and the Kenyan guinea pigs are still being jabbed — Dr Stephen Kimotho Karanja (@KimothoDr) March 16, 2021

The group’s call to boycott the vaccines was refuted by the Catholic church.

Experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) also rejected the doctors’ claims, which included population control conspiracies and promoting the idea that that steam and hydroxychloroquine can treat Covid-19. WHO assured the public that the jabs were safe.

However, the doctors argued, “We know for a fact that there are drugs that have been repurposed and used effectively to treat Covid-19. We also know that vaccination for this disease is totally unnecessary making the motivation suspect,”

Kenya has so far recorded more than 160,000 cases and 2,700 Covid deaths. It has had a number of lockdowns since March 2020 when the first case was reported in the country.

More than 800,000 Kenyans have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far.

Dr. Karanja spoke on different forums to advocate alternative treatments, including steam inhalation and a cocktail of drugs including hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, which have not been approved by the WHO to treat Covid-19.

Karanja died in April after he was admitted to hospital suffering from complications caused by a Covid-19 infection.

As European countries stop the crazy Vaccine, Kenya must continue to poison the people unnecessarily so that their obedience is demonstrated. Poor Kenya — Dr Stephen Kimotho Karanja (@KimothoDr) March 12, 2021

Karanja had a history of controversial opinions on public health issues and vaccination campaigns.

In 2019, he opposed the vaccination of schoolgirls against the human papillomavirus (HPV). He claimed it was unnecessary because it affected those “whose lifestyle involves irresponsible sexual behaviors”.

In 2014, he gained attention for opposing the government rollout of a tetanus vaccine, claiming it was a sterilizing campaign against women.

