Dave Chappelle Agrees With Joe Rogan: ‘No One Is Woke Enough’

Woke culture has gone too far, comedian Dave Chappelle and Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator Joe Rogan agreed during a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

Their comments came about when the two were discussing the backlash against Elon Musk before the airing of his hosting gig on the May 9 episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

During a three-hour interview with Chappelle on May 7, Rogan speculated that people felt Musk shouldn’t appear on SNL because of his comments downplaying the covid-19 pandemic and his vast wealth, The New York Post reported.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was panned for his appearance over past condemnations of “fascist” covid-19 restrictions, Mediate reported.

“No one is woke enough,” Rogan said. “They don’t, they can’t appreciate the fact that you’re dealing with literally one of the most brilliant men that’s ever lived that’s gonna come do your show.”

Chappelle responded that he found the public reaction to Musk puzzling. “Again like you say no one can be woke enough,” Chappelle said sarcastically. “I’m torn because I like a warrior for a good cause but I’m really into tactics,” he added. “You’re not gonna nag people into behaving in a way that’s — in fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you’re right, you’ll be very hard to hear.”

Chappelle hosted SNL in November 2020 with a monologue focused on covid-19, in which he said it was ironically funny that former President Donald Trump, who infamously downplayed the pandemic, got infected with the virus.

The controversy around Musk’s SNL appearance dominated the media and made viewers curious.

CherryTeresa @cherryteresa tweeted, “I’m no Elon worshipper. I have my agreements and disagreements with him, just like I do with every human being. But the last times I made it a point to watch SNL were when Dave Chappelle hosted. Haven’t been a regular watcher since The Lonely Island guys left. Should be fun!”

I'm no Elon worshipper. I have my agreements and disagreements with him, just like I do with every human being. But the last times I made it a point to watch SNL were when Dave Chappelle hosted. Haven't been a regular watcher since The Lonely Island guys left. Should be fun! — CherryTeresa (@cherryteresa) May 8, 2021

Musk’s SNL appearance turned out to be a rating boost for the long-running NBC late-night show. Musk pulled in the show’s third-highest ratings of the season with an average 4.8 household rating in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets and a 2.7 rating in adults 18-to-49, Variety reported.

Musk’s episode came in at No. 3 behind Dave Chappelle’s show on Nov. 7, 2020, and the Oct. 3, 2020, season premiere hosted by Chris Rock.

Dave Chappelle Slams SNL in Joe Rogan Interview: ‘No One is Woke Enough’ for Them https://t.co/CUDaRLemmW — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 10, 2021

#RT @Variety: Elon Musk’s #SNL debut came in at No. 3 behind Dave Chappelle’s outing as host on Nov. 7 and the Oct. 3 season premiere fronted by Chris Rock https://t.co/woKXoTAnKX — 1066 Productions (@1066Live) May 10, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?