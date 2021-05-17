Remembering Researcher Steve Cokely: 7 Things To Know About The Godfather Of Black Conspiracy Theory

Political researcher and lecturer Steve Cokely was known for his insight not only on political and economic issues concerning the African-American community, but mainly for shedding light on outside forces used to destroy Black America.

He became known as the godfather of the Black conspiracy theory.

Born in 1952, Cokely died in 2012.

Here are seven things to know about Cokely.

1. Who was Steve Cokely?

While a student at De La Salle High School in New York City, he was an avid baseball player. Cokely attended Northern Illinois University where in college and in his role as a NAACP youth leader, his political activism began.

He launched his career began with the Department of Justice, and also worked at the Bobby Wright Community Mental Health Center, was Chief of Staff for Aldermen Marian Humes and Eugene Sawyer. He later became Mayoral Aide to Mayor E. Sawyer who succeeded Mayor Harold Washington, according to his obituary in Chicago Now.

Cokely began a full-time career as a political researcher and lecturer, traveling the country delivering lectures and speaking at universities and community organizations.

His research and lectures focused on secret societies that Cokely said controlled world economies and politics. He wold frequently tour with activists Khalid Muhammad and Dick Gregory.

2. Beyond conspiracy theories

Cokey lectured on a variety of things beyond conspiracy theories, including water conservation, organic farming, and communal living. In fact, he gave thousands of lectures on global warming and corporate conspiracies, among other topics.

3. Political insider

Cokely was assistant to the special committee on rules under Mayor Harold Washington, who became the first African American to be elected mayor of Chicago in April 1983.

Cokely also served as special assistant to the former mayor of Chicago Eugene Sawyer who stepped into the role following the sudden death of then–mayor Washington in 1987.

4. The Steve Cokely scandal

Cokely was criticized for lecturing that Jewish doctors were using the AIDS virus and inflecting Black babies in an attempted genocide against Africans. His comments forced his ouster from his position as an aide to Sawyer in 1988.

5. Steve Cokely and the secret Boulé soceity

Cokely was known for his conspiracy theories involving the Black Male elite organization known as the Sigma Pi Phi or the Boulé. The Boule was a group of Black elite men in Philadelphia that was founded in 1904 by Dr. Henry McKee Minton and five of his peers. It became the nation’s first Black Greek organization.

Cokely called the Boulé an “illegal criminal enterprise” full of “Black complicity in this centralization of worldwide power the new world order,” he said in a 2011 interview. The Boulé are in cahoots with white power structures to keep wealth and power limited to a very few, according to Cokely.

“In page 28 of its first [Boulé] history book, it noted that it wanted to be like Skull and Bones at Yale,” Cokely said. “Those societies…and The Boule tend to make up a[n] aristocracy…in the terms of deputizing 10 percent of the population to assure that the 90 percent never catch on.”

6. MLK conspiracy

Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered by the CIA with the help of someone inside of MLK’s inner circle — Jessie Jackson, according to Cokely.

7. Spying on the Black community

Cokely often lectured on spies placed in the Black community to monitor Black people and how these spies had ties to the corporate elite such as the Rockefeller family.

These spies were often in the form of social services organizations such as the United Way or the Urban League, said Cokely.

“When you look to the board of the United Way, such as the United Way in New York, I am sure you’re going to see Rockefeller dominating…so that when those organizations write up those little monthly reports” they help keep Black America under control, theorized Cokely.