New York Governor Cuomo To Vaxx Skeptics And Vaxx Waiters: Maybe You Hug Grandma And Kill Her

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo implied at a May 3 press briefing that unvaccinated people could threaten the lives of their elderly family members.

“There is an attitude that they’ll be fine, why should they take the vaccine?” the governor said, referring to young people who have forgone getting vaccinated against covid-19.

“My argument is, yeah, maybe you’ll be fine, and by the way, you don’t know that either,’’ the governor said. “Maybe you will get a long-haul syndrome that we’re not really be sure what it is yet but a lingering consequence of covid.

“Or maybe you’ll go home and kiss your grandmother and wind up killing your grandmother. So show some civic responsibility,’’ Cuomo said.

Cuomo continues to fight a series of scandals, including sexual misconduct allegations as well as allegations of a massive cover-up of the coronavirus death toll in New York nursing homes, Yahoo reported.

Cuomo’s administration also ordered the state’s nursing homes to accept coronavirus-stricken patients at the peak of the pandemic last year, The New York Post reported.

Governor Cuomo and his aides have been accused withholding the accurate number of nursing home covid-19 deaths by not counting those who ultimately died in hospitals. State and federal authorities are investigating.

New York’s Health Department issued a controversial edict that returned nursing home residents who tested positive for the virus back to the facilities.

Nonprofit Empire Center for Public Policy found that “several hundred and possibly more than 1,000” covid-19 fatalities in nursing homes in the state could be tied to the policy.