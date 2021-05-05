Twitter Spaces Goes Full Blast To Public, Beats Clubhouse To Android App

It’s here. Twitter has at last launched Spaces live-audio rooms. The feature is now available to all users with more than 600 followers.

Twitter went live with Spaces earlier this week. Spaces allows users to join virtual rooms where they can take part in real-time, audio conversations with other users.

Twitter has also beat competitor Clubhouse in launching an android app.

Twitter began testing Spaces in November 2020 and it got glowing reviews from users. On May 3 it rolled the feature out globally to iOS and Android Twitter users who have 600-plus followers.

Twitter said it’s still planning to bring Spaces to all users in the future, TechCrunch reported.

There have been other entrants into the fast-growing market for live, audio-only conversations. Besides venture capital darling, Clubhouse, Facebook announced its plans to create this type of feature for its own services, and Spotify just bought Betty Labs, which makes a live-audio app focused on sports, CNBC reported.

But now with the debut, Spaces got some hard criticism on Twitter.

Dare Obasanjo @Carnage4Life tweeted, “Rarely does one see a startup execute so poorly.”

hayna @Shayna_1434 complained that the app wasn’t working. “#TwitterSpaces for my android is NOT WORKING!! I am not able to join any spaces.”

When using Spaces, Twitter users will see purple bubbles appear at the top of their timelines when live conversations are happening. Users tap on those purple bubbles to join a Space. Once inside, users can tweet or direct message the Space hosts or ask to speak.

When hosting a Space, users can moderate their rooms, invite others, choose who can speak, as well as remove any troublemakers.

In addition, Twitter has announced an upcoming feature called “Ticket Spaces” which will allow users to create Spaces that require others to buy a ticket to participate.

Clubhouse, meanwhile, has been getting backlash for its attempts to lure in Black users to up its “cool” status.

The fast-growing Clubhouse, some say, is giving a “Roc Nation Brunch” vibe. Jay Z’s Roc Nation throws an exclusive Grammy Week brunch each year that everyone wants to attend, but it’s by invitation only.

“The talks about this Clubhouse app on here is giving Roc Nation Brunch vibes. Niggas can’t help themselves when something is invitation only. The enjoyment appears to be mostly from the exclusivity” one person tweeted.

“So there’s a new white space app called clubhouse that requires an invite to join; and Black folk who have been historically denied access are supposedly clamoring to get on and espouse its exclusivity to others who weren’t invited? Sounds like some “onlyoneism” ish to me,” one person tweeted.