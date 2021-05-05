Fentanyl and Crystal Meth Dealer Busted with Drugs, Guns, and Nazi Paraphernalia

Investigators found six fully assembled ghost guns, Nazi paraphernalia, and nearly $1 million in fentanyl and methamphetamine in the apartment of a couple in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The apartment of Christopher Weikert and Tara Gallucci was raided on April 30 and now the pair face a slew of charges, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, including Possession of Controlled Substances, Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Firearms, NBC Philadelphia reported.

During the raid, police said Gallucci, 34, was placed in custody though Weikert, 34, was able to escape and is still at large.

While executing a search warrant, agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation found 21.5 pounds of crystal meth, which has a street value of $968,200, and 1,275 doses of fentanyl worth about $4,275, The New York Post reported.

Authorities also seized six ghost guns, four assault rifles, three handguns, and various ghost gun parts, along with Nazi paraphernalia. Ghost guns are handmade homemade or improvised firearms that lack commercial serial numbers.

“These traffickers were also carrying ghost guns, which are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic,” Shapiro said in a statement.

While recently addressing Congress, President Joe Biden said that banning so-called ghost guns was one of several measures he’s undertaking to end the “epidemic” of gun violence nationwide.

“The buyers of ghost gun kits aren’t required to pass a background check,” Biden said. “Anyone from a criminal to a terrorist could buy this kit, and in as little as 30 minutes, put together a lethal weapon. But not anymore.”

On April 8, Biden instructed the Justice Department to issue a proposed regulation within 30 days to curb the proliferation of ghost guns, adding he wanted the build-it-yourself kits to be treated as firearms.

Gallucci was arrested during the raid when investigators spotted her and Weikert driving past their apartment, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Weikert ran away.

The pair are convicted felons and are now facing 14 counts of possession of prohibited firearms and various drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver, Shapiro said.