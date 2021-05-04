Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce: Here Are The Facts On Gates And Jeffrey Epstein

The Bill and Melinda Gates just-announced divorce could be a messy one. The revelation of Bill Gates’s relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well as a curious relationship the Microsoft cofounder kept with a former girlfriend could make things complicated. On top of this, the Silicon Valley power couple did not have a prenup.

In an announcement on April 3, the couple said their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” Business Insider reported.

Bill and Melinda Gates never had a prenup but did have a separation contract that details how they will split their property when they separate, according to divorce filings shared by TMZ. They have been married for 27 years.

Bill Gates, 65, is worth an estimated $146 billion. The philanthropist couple, who vowed to give away half of their net worth, will split their property and debts. The divorce settlement could be one of the largest ever, according to observers.

Bill Gates still owns 1 percent of Microsoft, which is worth an estimated $146 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Bill Gates was one of several powerful men who spent significant time with Epstein, according to The New York Times. Employees of Gates’ namesake foundation reportedly met with Epstein multiple times at the disgraced financier’s mansion.

This, despite Gates previously telling The Wall Street Journal that he didn’t have a “business relationship or friendship” with Epstein.

“I met him,” Gates told the Journal. “I didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him. I didn’t go to New Mexico or Florida or Palm Beach or any of that. There were people around him who were saying, hey, if you want to raise money for global health and get more philanthropy, he knows a lot of rich people.”

But The New York Times found that Gates met with Epstein “numerous times,” including at least three times at Epstein’s townhouse.

In 2011, Gates had a team to meet Epstein at his townhouse to discuss philanthropic fundraising, The New York Times reported.

Epstein, who committed suicide while in jail in 2019, reportedly said that his conviction for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl was no worse than “stealing a bagel,” The Verge reported.

In 2013, Gates flew on Epstein’s jet from New Jersey to Palm Beach, Florida, according to a flight manifest. The Gates Foundation remained in contact with Epstein through 2017.

Bill Gates later admitted “I made a mistake” Epstein, CNBC reported.

Before marrying Bill Gates, Melanie, 56, met Epstein after she graduated from college in 1992. When she moved to New York, where she stayed in a building owned by Epstein and she worked for Epstein in 1998 as a science advisor, after graduating from medical school.

Even after Bill and Melanie married, the mega-billionaire continued to spend “one weekend a year with an old girlfriend at her beach house. Just the two of them. All alone. All weekend,” The Spokesman reported.