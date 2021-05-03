Congresswoman Cori Bush in Response to Racism Denials from Biden, Kamala, and Clyburn: America is Racist AF

Days after U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala said they didn’t think America is currently inherently racist, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush weighed in on the topic.

“Our communities wouldn’t have needed to spark a national movement to save Black lives if America weren’t racist AF,” Bush tweeted on Sunday, May 2.

Bush’s comments came after Biden and Harris both responded to South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott – who kicked off a fiery debate on racism when he gave the Republican rebuttal to President Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday, April 28.

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination,” Scott – the nation’s only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate – said during his speech. “And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

The day after Biden’s speech, Harris appeared on Good Morning America and was asked how she felt about Scott’s comments. She agreed with Scott on some points but disagreed on others.

“Well, first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” Harris said before highlighting how Biden is tackling the issue. “He spoke what we know from the intelligence community: One of the greatest threats to our national security is domestic terrorism manifested by white supremacists.”

Biden, likewise, addresses Scott’s comments during an interview with NBC Today. “I don’t think the American people are racist, but I think after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a position where they are so far behind the eight ball in terms of education and health, in terms of opportunity,” Biden said.

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina also joined Harris, Biden and Scott in defending America as a non-racist country. “We should stop arguing about whether or not this is a racist country. It is not,” Clyburn told CNN. “A racist country would never elect Barack Obama president or Kamala Harris vice president.”

But Congresswoman Cori Bush was not convinced. Her matter-of-fact tweet was echoed by many of her followers on Twitter.

“I’m sorry sir, but Obama winning an election didn’t suddenly reverse 400 years of slavery and oppression. Nor did it stop governments from putting systems in place to keep the black community’s socioeconomic status from improving, but I invite you to try again,” user @beautykaulture responded.

“For those who think the United States is not a racist country all you have do is read this report from Citi Bank,” user @Prdrtho wrote. “This Country is so racist it is willing to loose $16 trillion just to be racist Sometimes the truth hurts.”