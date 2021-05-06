5 Free Online Training Courses And Certifications In 2021 To Level Up In Digital Advertising, Marketing, Analytics

Becoming a pro in digital advertising, marketing or analytics doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. There are free online training courses and certifications that are fully legit and provided by top tech and media companies such as Google and Facebook.

Here are five that you can jump into and get your digital skills improved for basically investing your time and eyeballs.

Programmatic advertising

Programmatic advertising is a way to automatically buy and optimize digital campaigns, rather than buying directly from publishers. It’s designed to replace human negotiations with machine learning and AI-optimisation. The goal is to increase efficiency and transparency to both the advertiser and the publisher. This is done through real-time auctions where ads are bought at the same time as a visitor loads a website.

The Trade Desk Edge offers marketing foundation courses that help people understand the concept, language and skills required to master pragmatic advertising.

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a tool that tracks a website’s traffic and helps track the advertising return on investment (ROI). The tools help publishers to continuously improve on their content and focus their advertising. Google rolled out the latest version of its analytics suite: Google Analytics 4 (GA4) in October 2020.

Google Analytics Academy offers free online courses for both beginners and experts to learn about this measurement tool and grow their content and marketing business.



Google Ad Manager

Google Ad Manager is an ad management platform for large publishers who have significant direct sales. Ad Manager provides granular controls and it supports multiple ad exchanges and networks, including AdSense, Ad Exchange, third-party networks, and third-party exchanges.

Google offers an essentials online master classes for marketers looking to learn how to get started, create inventory, set up ad campaigns, and manage creatives with Google Ad Manager.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?



Facebook Certified Digital Marketing Associate



Facebook Certified Digital Marketing Associate, also known as Facebook Blueprint Certification, helps marketers and publishers learn best practices for advertising on Facebook and Instagram. It has official courses on digital advertising on platforms owned by Facebook. It has more than 100 mini-courses that are completely free online training.

Social media marketing

Social media marketing courses are offered for free at Hubspot Academy and help shape the conversation around your business, build loyalty, and attract new customers and partners. Learning how to build an effective social media strategy helps expand a marketer’s or publisher’s brand awareness and attract traffic and buyers to their business.

Read more: Media Mogul Byron Allen: I Will Sue The Entire Advertising Industry If They Don’t Spend Fairly With Black Media