Fire Chief Tells Police To Stop Responding To Black Neighborhoods: ‘They Will Kill Each Other Off’

A fire chief in South Carolina has been placed on administrative leave and apologized for posting racially charged comments on his Facebook page urging police to stop responding to Black neighborhoods.

Fire Chief Francis “Butch” Ghent of the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department in Lancaster County, SC, has singed apologized and has been placed on administrative leave.

Department officials say Fire Chief Francis “Butch” Ghent of the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department in Lancaster County has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Ghent posted on his personal social media account: “Dear Police, stop responding to these Black neighborhoods. They will eventually kill each other and the fake news won’t have a story.”

In a written apology to city and county leaders and the community, Ghent claimed he was trying to “jab the news media after a fatal police shooting in Ohio,” WECT reported. The media reported on 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who was fatally shot by the police in Columbus, Ohio.

Ghent, who has since deleted the post, told WBTV, “I guess it was racially insensitive. I didn’t mean it that way.”

In the apology, the fire chief asked the Black community of Lancaster County to forgive his mistake and he said he knows he offended Black people, according to the Herald.

“I would like to apologize to the Black community of Lancaster and throughout the country,” Ghent’s statement said. “The post I made on Facebook was not meant to be an attack you but rather a jab at the news media.”