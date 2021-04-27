Give Me My Flowers While I’m Here: Swizz Beatz Preaches At DMX Funeral On Fakers, Showing Love, And Having A Will When You Die

The life of hip-hop icon DMX was celebrated at a star-studded memorial in Brooklyn, New York, and among the featured speakers was mega-producer Swizz Beatz, who called out the former Ruff Ryders member’s fairweather friends and said they weren’t there for X when he was alive.

DMX’s memorial was broadcast live on BET. He died on April 9 at the age of 50 due to complications of an apparent drug overdose and heart attack at his home in White Plains, New York, The Daily Mail reported.

“Words can’t describe our loss. But, our gain is heavy, as well…” Swizz Beatz said. “I just wish all of these people showed up for him when he was here.”

Beatz continued, “You got thousands of people claiming who they are, and (selling) tickets and things like that. This man needed everybody. He didn’t need everybody when he (was) not here. He needed everybody when he was here.”

Swizz went on to say he wants his flowers while he’s still alive — not as a tribute after his death.

“So, we got to learn how to celebrate each other while we’re here. I don’t want you showing up to my shit while I’m gone unless you were showing up while I was here,” the hip-hop artist said. “I want to be sent off with the same love that I had when you were standing next to me.”

Swizz also pointed out that DMX’s funeral brought out the fake people in his life.

“The things that I’m witnessing from my brother’s passing is a big educational thing for me to learn,” he said. “I’m glad that I got to see it at this age. A lot of people ain’t your friends, a lot of people ain’t your family.”

He closed with this advice: “I need everybody to do a will. You have to do your will. You do not want strangers — bloodsuckers — handling your business when you’re not here. You want the ones that you love handling your business. But, I’ma make sure my brother straight. I’ma make sure my brother kids is straight and everybody in here better do the same, as well. ‘Cause this is not a fashion show. This is not a performance. This is a real life day-to-day.”

DMX was in and out of rehab several times due to drug abuse. On Twitter, Coach Lee @IAMLEECAMPBELL commented that it’s difficult to be supportive of people who are on drugs: “If he’s referring to people showing up for someone on drugs, if you’ve ever dealt with that you know that person has to show up for THEMSELVES. Not much you can do or say when someone chooses that path and trust you will try.”

Nina @ninam0sley replied, “not about the drugs. It’s like what Funk Master Flex said.. there are people that they know that haven’t called DMX in 10 years, didn’t take his calls while he was in jail, etc. but are boo-hooing on IG and want to attend the funeral. simple things.”

not about the drugs. It's like what Funk Master Flex said.. there are people that they know that haven't called DMX in 10 years, didn't take his calls while he was in jail, etc. but are boo-hooing on IG and want to attend the funeral. simple things. — Nina (@ninam0sley) April 25, 2021

