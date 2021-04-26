Snoop Suggests He Smoked Weed With Barack Obama In New Song Lyric

Written by Ann Brown

Snoop Suggests He Smoked Weed With Barack Obama In New Song Lyric. Photo: Snoop Dogg attends the world premiere of the Starz television series “Power” final season at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 20, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) FILE – Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Nov. 2, 2020, at Turner Field in Atlanta. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Did he or didn’t he? Did hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg smoke marijuana with former President Barack Obama? If you are to believe the lyrics to his new song, “Gang Signs,” it would seem so.

In the curious lyrics, Snoop rhymes, “Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana / I bet you never blew with Obama.”

The 49-year-old artist released his latest 10-track album, “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites,” on April 20.

While it remains unclear if the hip-hop mogul has actually smoked weed with the president or former First Lady Michelle Obama, Snoop has revealed in the past that he did smoke at the White House, The Daily Mail reported.

During a 2014 episode of “GGN: Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network,” guest Jimmy Kimmel asked Snoop, “’Have you ever smoked at the White House?”

Snoop answered, “Not in the White House — but in the bathroom.”

The idea of Snoop and Obama being smoke buddies isn’t that bizarre. Obama has written and spoken about his drug-use days.

In 2007, then-presidential hopeful Obama told high school students at Manchester Central High School in New Hampshire that as a teenager, he’d experimented with illegal drugs and drinking alcohol, Cleveland 19 News reported.

“You know, I made some bad decisions that I’ve actually written about. You know, got into drinking. I experimented with drugs,” he said. “There was a whole stretch of time that I didn’t really apply myself a lot. It wasn’t until I got out of high school and went to college that I started realizing, ‘Man, I wasted a lot of time.”‘

Obama also wrote about his drug use in his memoir, “Dreams From My Father.” While he said he smoked marijuana and drank alcohol, Obama also admitted he snorted cocaine when he could afford it. “Junkie. Pothead. That’s where I’d been headed: the final fatal role of the young would-be Black man,” Obama wrote.

Despite his admissions to drug use, Obama won the White House.

He wasn’t the only politician who has done so. Bill Clinton said he smoked marijuana — “But I didn’t inhale.” Al Gore also admitted to being a heavy user while a student at Harvard University. Newt Gingrich and John Kerry have also come clean about using drugs, ABC News reported.

Snoop is not merely a user of cannabis, he’s also in the cannabis business in a big way. In 2015, he became a minority investor in California-based cannabis delivery service Eaze. He also launched Merry Jane, a digital media business focused on marijuana news. And he has his own brand of products, Leafs By Snoop, including marijuana flowers, concentrates, and edibles.

Most recently, Snoop announced a new venture — a line of BIC lighters — with Martha Stewart, his co-host on “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”, The Daily Mail reported.