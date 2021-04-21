US Government Forcefully Comes Out And Says ‘Do Not Travel’ to 80% of Countries

Written by Ann Brown

US Government Forcefully Comes Out And Says ‘Do Not Travel’ to 80% of Countries Photo: Artur Tumasjan on Unsplash

The State Department wants you to stay home. The agency has announced a “Do Not Travel” updated list that includes 80 percent of the world’s countries.

The department noted that “the covid-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks to travelers,” CNN reported.

It added, “In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad.”

The list was updated by the State Department “to better reflect” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) science-based Travel Health Notices.”

Before this increase, the department classified just 34 countries as “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” including Brazil, Iraq, Syria, Russia, North Korea, and Kenya, Travel and Leisure reported.

The change “will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80 percent of countries worldwide,” the department states in a press release. “This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to rely more on CDC’s existing epidemiological assessment.”

The more than 130 Level 4 countries include the Bahamas, Aruba, France, Austria, Italy, Brazil, India, Domincan Republic, the Netherlands, Russia, United Kingdom, Croatia, and Mexico.

“Level 4: Do Not Travel” is the highest level on the travel advisory due to greater possibility of life-threatening risks. The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not visit listed countries or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so, Forbes reported.

“As always,” the department added, “we are closely monitoring conditions around the globe, and will regularly update our destination-specific advice to U.S. travelers as conditions evolve.”