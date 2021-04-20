White Musician: Every Confederate Official and Slaveowner Should Have Been Executed and Their Land Redistributed to Black People

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Songwriter and artist Soul Khan isn’t known for his tact. In fact, the retired battle rapper, who is white a white musician, is known for the contrary. True to his outspoken nature, Soul Khan recently shared his thoughts about confederate officials, their assets and slavery.

On Saturday, April 17, Khan tweeted “every single confederate official and every slaveowner should have been executed and had their land and other assets redistributed to Black people.”

The 36 year-old West Hollywood native wrote the comment in response to another Twitter user, @disco_socialist, who asked his followers to “name something you believe that *sounds* controversial & spicy, but really isn’t.”

Some users applauded him for his words, while others criticized him for touting liberal views but still benefitting from white privilege.

User @willie35 wrote “those confederates had the man in charge executed (A. Lincoln) then Andrew Johnson gave everything back.” @Mecca34848039 added, “This is the tweet.”

However, user @FormallyPremium responded differently. “Not impressed. This is just a tweet. We still have to live with accrued oppression that you directly benefit from,” @FormallyPremium wrote.

“White liberals tweeting all the transformational wouldves, shouldves and couldves but dont get nothing done but ordering their favorite drink from the local hispter coffee shop,” @FormallyPremium continued.

Soul Khan rebutted that he wasn’t trying to impress anyone and understood a tweet was “not a blueprint for a revolution. He also noted, “I’m definitely not a liberal.”

A member of the American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS) responded with the hashtag #BlackReparationsMatter accompanied by a graphic showing lots of Black leaders followed by the text, “IMITATION is the BEST FORM of FLATTERY.”